Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Chichim Shrine Walkthrough

In the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Chichim Shrine is among the few shrines that do not have any puzzles inside. These are the unique Rauru’s Blessing shrines that are pretty easy and straightforward.

However, the path to get to the Shrine is the real challenge. You will need to navigate through a maze to get there.

We will now look into how you can get to the Chichim Shrine, and how to pass through the maze-like area to get to Chichim Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Chichim Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Chichim Shrine is not found on the surface but you will need to move underground. There is only one way you can reach the Chichim Shrine and that is by going to the Gerudo Desert. Make sure you are traveling in the desert at night to avoid the heat penalty. The coordinates of the Chichim Shrine are -3211, -3007, -0049. The location of the Chichim Shrine is as follows.

In the Gerudo Desert, you will need to find a sinkhole located in the Pulu Wasteland. You can find it if you move Southwest of the Quicksand Lake Cave. The Coordinates of the Sinkhole are -3099, -3061, 0003. We will be taking this to get underground.

The Sinkhole is shown on the map above with the yellow circle. The nearest Skyview Tower is near the Gerudo Canyon. When you approach the sinkhole and go into it, you will land in the Ancient Prison Ruins Cave.

How to solve the Ancient Prison Ruins in Zelda: TotK

When you land in the prison from the sinkhole. You will find a corridor with rocks shining to your left and right. At the end of the corridor, there will be a gate and a lever in front of it. The lever can be turned to the other side and for that, you will need to use your Ultrahand ability.

When the gate is lifted, move on. There will be a couple of arrows in the room to your right. To move forward turn left after you opened the gate. After a few paces, a tall and dark enemy will rise. He is slow and you can easily dodge him.

Take a right from where the tall enemy stands up. There will be torches on either end of another gate but this gate is locked.

Move towards the torches and at the end of the corridor, take a right as pointed by the lady’s statue. There will be another set of torches at the end of the hallway. There will be a lever here that you can interact with using the Ultrahand Ability.

Two gates, to your left and right, will open. To your left, there will be an enemy and you’ll find Gerudo Scimitar on the ground.

To your right, there will be a small drop and broken stones on the ground. You will need to jump down here. There will be a small opening on the right which you can go through by crouching.

When through, there will be a hall with debris in front and a way around it to the left. There will also be a way to the far right of the room which you will have to move to.

After that, there will be another hall with quite a few enemies. Run past them to the other end of this room. There will be some debris on the ground which will act as a ramp.

Move up the ruins taking this ramp. When up there will be two slabs that will fall when you stand on them. You can also jump down using the opening to the right of the slabs.

In the room, there will be a statue with the Traveler’s Claymore. The statue will be pointing in the direction of the gate with torches but there is no lever to open this gate. In the corridor, there will be some bomb fruits you can collect.

Behind the gate is the Chichim Shrine of Tears of the Kingdom. When you approach the gate used your Ascend Ability and move up. Here there will be a chest in which you will find a Gerudo Scimitar. Behind the chest are two slabs.

Picking them up and placing them away will reveal a lever that you can turn. This lever will move the pillar behind it and you can then move towards the Chichim Shrine.

Inside the shrine, there will be a chest in front of you which will contain the Might Zonaite Spear. In the end, examine the Chichim Shrine and you will get the Light of Blessing. This can be traded for a heart Container or some stamina.