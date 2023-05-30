Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Turakamik Shrine Walkthrough

The Turakamik Shrine is one of the many Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that you can complete for a unique reward.

It resides near the Gerudo Highland region. This particular shrine is also famous for its materials such as the hidden metal which can be found here in Tears of the Kingdom.

So if you are interested in knowing more about this shrine, then we have prepared this guide to assist you with the complete Turakamik Shrine walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Turakamik Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Turakamik Shrine is located on the northeastern side of Gerudo Town and is far closer to the Gerudo Canyon Well in Zelda: Totk. So if you follow the road from the well, you will come across this shrine on the east end.

Similarly, you can also travel west from the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower to reach this shrine as well. The precise coordinates for this shrine are (-2657, -2237, 0067).

How to solve the Turakamik Shrine in Zelda: TotK

So once you enter the Turakamik shrine you will start the puzzle which is known as Forward Force. Thus, you can simply run toward the glowing ball on the left.

This ball will be held by a chain. So using your Ultrahand ability you can pick the ball and move it towards the other ball on the right in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

After the two orbs connect, the large gear on the right will start moving. So you can simply go near the wall and then proceed to jump on one of the gear pieces to move up.

Once you reach the top jump towards the upper level. There you will see another glowing orb on your left side. So like before you need to use the Ultrahand ability here again to connect the left ball to the right one.

However, the distance is more compared to the ones below so you will need to move the right orb first using ultra hand and then at the same time use the ability on the charged orb on the left as well. This way both orbs will meet in the center and will connect in Tears of the Kingdom.

After that two large horizontal pillars will appear above on your right side. So this time you can use the Ascend ability to get above the right horizontal pillar in Zelda: Totk. Once you reach above, you can go up the stairs and find a large gear moving there.

Make your way to this moving gear and this time use Link’s ability Recall to rewind it by making the gear move in the other direction. Also, you need to get on one of the pieces of this gear to go up.

Once you reach the top side you will find a treasure chest. Upon opening it you will get the Strong Zonaite Shield (x26) as a reward in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

After that, you can jump down and glide toward the gear below. You will observe two smaller gears that have a large rectangular piece in between them as support.

So like before, use Ultrahand to select that rectangular piece, carry it to the left side and place it on the two empty support bars on the wall. Similarly, pick the glowing orb below and place it near the rectangular piece above.

This way the electricity will pass through both of them freely and in doing so will open the gate on the left side.

After entering that place you will see a large green altar so simply go to it and interact with it.

You will earn the Light of Blessing as a reward for completing the Turakamik Shrine in Legend of Zelda: Totk. This specific crystal has the ability to erase the ancient evil you encounter with its radiance.

Thus you will have completed the puzzle in the Turakamik shrine and explored it as well in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.