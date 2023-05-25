Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Morok Shrine Walkthrough

Due to the availability of interesting new abilities in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, shrines are your new playground. Morok shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom allows you to let your imagination run wild to create new constructs. As always, we are here to guide you about creating this new construct and completing the Morok Shrine in no time.

This shrine is among the ones that give you hints for creating new objects. By stacking multiple spring devices, Link can reach new heights in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Morok Shrine in Zelda TotK

Morok shrine is in West Necluda, East of Hyrule Fields. The exact location of this shrine is marked on the map, and it is to the South of West Necluda Stable and North of Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower. Climb the Sahasra tower and glide towards the North to reach Morok shrine.

Beware of Phantom Ganon’s hands on your way to this shrine, as they can kill you with one grab. Don’t engage with Phantom Ganon yet. It is always raining in West Necluda and the cliffs in this area are very slippery.

We recommend making some Slippery Resistance elixirs in addition to the foods that can restore your stamina. This area is marked by a destroyed tower with a treasure chest near an ancient spring device.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Morok shrine Bounce Device challenge solution

As soon as Link enters Morok shrine, he is presented with “A Bouncy Device” challenge. The purpose of this challenge is to use spring devices to reach the altar room at the very top. This area contains a receptacle to hold a glowing orb, a spring device and a closed room.

Use the moving platform to make your way to the next area of Morok shrine. Take the spring device and place it near the railing to the right. Climb on the spring device and slam attack it (jump plus attack). This will make the spring device throw Link high in the air. Use your glider to reach the next area to the right.

This is where the actual fun begins. Take the spring device and place it on the slope in the middle of the room. Turn it in a way that the springboard faces the previous room (check from the picture below). Remove the glowing orb from the platform and carefully place it on the springboard. Don’t attach it.

Now hit the spring device, which in result will throw the glowing orb to the previous area. Use your glider to return.

Place the glowing orb inside the receptacle. It will open the locked door. You will find two attached spring devices in this room. Take the attached spring device out and use it to jump by slamming it. Link will now reach a platform with a treasure chest. Open it to obtain Sneaky Elixir.

Glide back down and now close all the spring devices by hitting them again. Attach the third spring device on top of the first two to make a new construct. Climb it and once again use slam to reach the highest ledge in Morok shrine. This is the altar room.

Interact with the statue of Rauru and his wife to obtain a Light of Blessing as a reward for your intelligence. Complete the cutscene to return to the entrance of Morok shrine.