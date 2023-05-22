Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Susub Shrine Walkthrough

In the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Susub Shrine is one of the many shrines which you can complete. All shrines are placed on the map strategically, and each shrine allows you to fast-travel from one place to another. The Susub Shrine is one of them.

The Susub Shrine is a bit unique, both in its location and the environment near it. There is a potential to get many gems such as Opals, Topaz, Flints, and Amber.

We will now look into where to look for the Susub Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and what you will need to do to get to it.

Where to find the Susub Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Susub Shrine is located underground in the aquifer caves. You can access the caves using water wells. These wells are the Deya Village Ruins Well and the Deya Village Ruins East Well. Both are located in the Deya Lake and both lead to the same cave system.

The coordinates of the Susub Shrine are 0348, -2051, -0026. In the map image below, the Deya Village Ruins Well is indicated in green, the Deya Village East Well is indicated in Red, and the Susub Shrine is shown in blue.

You can get to the Deya Village Ruins from the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower which is shown in yellow in the map image above. From the Tower head Northwest and jump from the cliffs to glide towards the wells below.

If you reach the Deya Village Ruins Well and try to go down it, there will be rocks in it. You will have to break it with bombs or use your melee weapon.

How to complete the Susub Shrine in Zelda: TotK

When you jump through either well, after breaking the rocks, you will land in a small pool. Now the shrine is on elevated land with water falling from the cliff. There is also a Stone Talus in the cave that will engage you as you get close. There are a few methods to try here but not all of them work.

Climbing up the hill is not recommended, since there is water dripping from above and you will lose your grip. You can use the Froggy Sleeve which will let you climb up. Additionally, you can use the Zora armor set to swim up the waterfall.

You can get it by completing the Zora Domain’s questline. This will also bypass the fight with the Stone Talus, which will rise and deal damage to you. When you get up the cliff, the shrine will be in front of you.

Interact with it, and you will enter the shrine area. You will find a chest in front of you with a Magic Staff. After that, interact with the shrine and you will receive the Light of Blessing.

This ends your adventure to the Susub Shrine.