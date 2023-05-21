Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom O-Ogim Shrine Walkthrough

All shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kindom are unique. Each one challenges you in a different way. Some will require no extra effort to unlock but some will require you to complete a quest just to enter. Under which category does the O-Ogim Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fall? Keep reading.

How to find the O-Ogim Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The O-Ogim Shrine is located in the Lanayru Height of the Lanaryu Wetlands region in Tears of the Kingdom; towards the East of the Shrine is Mount Lanaryu, and to the West, is Pierre Plateau. You can find the O-Ogim Shrine at the following coordinates: 2755, -1089, 0100

How to solve the O-Ogim Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

Once you reach the O-Ogim Shrine, you will get a side quest to complete in Tears of the Kingdom. The Lanaryu Road Crystal will require you to follow the beam of light being emitted from the shrine and obtain the crystal it is pointing towards.

The light will guide you towards a waterfall, at the back of which will be the Lanaryu Southside Cave. You can get inside the cave using the broken bridge towards the right of the waterfall.

Once you are inside, you will see that the ray of light is pointing toward a stone wall that looks different from the rest of the walls. It is because this one is breakable. You can use a heavy weapon to take down the wall and on the other side will be the crystal we were looking for.

Pick the crystal up and bring it outside. While you are coming outside, you will see Zonai Wings, tucked in the right corner of the cave. Use Ultrahand and line it up exactly over the small runway-type path near the cave’s entrance.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Place the crystal at the center of the Zonai Wings, and attach two fans, one at each corner of the wings. Stand on top and hit them with any of your weapons to activate them.

The wings will fly outside. You can steer them towards the light beam. Once you are at the shrine location, you can just pick up the Crystal and place it near the shrine to complete the quest.

Doing so will unlock the shrine. You can enter the shrine and get your loot from the chest. It will contain a Big Battery, and with that, you have solved the O-Ogim Shrine puzzle in Tears of the Kingdom.