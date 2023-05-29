Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Natak Shrine Walkthrough

Natak Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the Sky Island Shrines. Even though it is a blessing shrine, it requires players to complete a crystal quest to enter it. Like most shrine locations, entering and interacting with the altar will complete it.

The only hurdles you will face are while trying to enter the shrine. But you don’t need to worry, as we will help you enter the Natak shrine in Zelda TotK and complete it quickly.

Where is to find Natak Shrine in Zelda: TotK

You will find the Natak Shrine in the Sokkala Sky Archipelago region (3669, 1488, 1157) of the game. To reach Natak Shrine in Zelda, you must travel to Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower, and when you get to the highest point, turn southeast, and you will notice a giant sphere in the air.

The Natak Shrine is on the floating island beside the large rotating sphere. The Island with the Shrine is farther away and out of the stamina range for Link to glide there.

To counter this, you must land on the island’s eastern side below you. Try not to go on the other side of the Island since a giant stone creature is patrolling there. On this Island, a Hovercraft with 4x fans will be attached to it.

In addition, several batteries are lying around the Hovercraft; attach at least 6x batteries to the Hovercraft using Ultrahand in Tears of the Kingdom. Use the completed Hovercraft to fly toward the Large Sphere Island.

When you reach the island next to the sphere, 5 out of 6 batteries would have been drained. Land on the Island and interact with the Shrine.

How to complete Natak Shrine in Zelda: TotK

After interacting with the Shrine, you are asked to bring the Shrine crystal to it, and a thin beam of green light will direct you toward the rotating sphere. The rotating sphere has the crystal you want to open the Shrine. This will start The Sokkala Sky Crystal quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The island on which the Shrine is located also has Zonai Dispenser Device and a Stone launcher. Use the Stone Launcher to lunch yourself high up in the air into the sphere’s direction. Get to it and collect the crystal. Once you have the crystal, you must return it to the shrine entrance to open it.

Natak Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a blessing Shrine with an Endurance Elixir and a Light of Blessing. Receive the rewards and Natak Shrine will be completed in Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom.