Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Sepapa Shrine Walkthrough

The Sepapa Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is among the shrine locations that reward you and test your abilities. To complete this shrine trial, you must approach things with common sense and use your Recall ability properly. We have prepared this guide to help you find and complete the Sepapa Shrine in Zelda TotK.

Where to find the Sepapa Shrine in Zelda: TotK

You will find the Sepapa shrine on the eastern side of the Hyrule Castle. You can find this shrine on a little hill.

The exact coordinates of Sepapa Shrine are [0220, 1083, 0028].

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Sepapa Shrine Backtrack puzzle solution

Sepapa Shrine requires you to complete its trial puzzle “Backtrack.” On the starting spot, you can see a small staircase with a slab moving anti-clockwise between gaps along the wall. You cannot move up to the platform. So, stand on the slab and use the Recall ability to make the slab go up and climb the platform.

In the next area, pick the torch from the ground. Ride the raft on water and light your torch stick with burning torches in the middle of the water channel. While holding the torch, avoid jumping as it will put it off.

Light the leaves on the wall using the torch in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This will burn the shelf and cause a chest on it to fall. This chest has a Mighty Construct Bow for you in Tears of the Kingdom. After you open the chest, ride the raft using the Recall ability and bring it back to its starting position.

Approach the locked door and light the two torches on the side of the door. This will open the door. In the next area, go right and approach the orange ball on a small platform. Before the orange ball has two holes in the ground, pick it and place it on the nearest hole.

After it opens the top door, take the ball out of that hole and place it in the hole before it. This will open the first door on the path leading upwards on the left side. Head inside that door. Use recall on the orange ball from there to move the ball to another hole while you run upwards through to the statue.

This will complete the Sepapa shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.