Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Yamiyo Shrine Walkthrough

The Yamiyo Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom throws the Throwing Challenge at your face. Like the many other shrines in the game, you can get a treasure chest at the end and grab the Light of Blessing.

All shrines in the game allow you to grab some resources that are hard to find otherwise. So knowing the location of each shrine is essential as it will enable you quickly locate all such spots in the game.

As such, we’ll show you where to find the Yamiyo Shrine and how you can get the rewards at the end.

Where to find the Yamiyo Shrine in Zelda: TotK

You can find the Yamiyo Shrine by heading Northwest from the Orsedd Bridge or moving East from the East Castle Town in Zelda: TOTK. The shrine is located within the fields, and you can see it from a distance. You can also find a few NPCs by going North from the shrine.

Follow the following coordinates to reach the exact location of the shrine (0333, 0468, 0029).

How to solve the Yamiyo Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

Upon entering the shrine, a combat challenge will be thrown toward you. You need to defeat enemies by throwing things at them. This is less of a puzzle and more of a tutorial for throwing in the game. Nonetheless, this is how you can do this challenge in Zelda: TOKT.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Make your way toward the center area of the shrine, and you will find that a construct will start throwing arrows toward you. You have to bring the enemy down, and you can achieve that by throwing the fire fruit toward your target.

Grab the fire fruits found on the base of the stairs and collect them in your inventory. Now you need to hold the “R” button to aim toward the construct on the raised platform. Press the “Up” key of the D-Pad to select the fire fruit and throw it toward the robot.

You need to hit the construct twice with the fire fruits to solve the Yamiyo Shrine puzzle in the game.

Head toward the door behind the elevated platform to find a chest inside. You will find three bomb flowers. To complete the Yamiyo Shrine, you have to interact with the sigil to get the Light of Bless and complete the shrine.