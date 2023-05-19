Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Kyononis Shrine Walkthrough

The Kyononis Shrine is another one of the hundreds of Shrine locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that you can complete for a reward and a fast-travel point.

The Kyononis Shrine is a simple shrine to acquire and you will find the Light of Blessing and a chest containing the Zonaite Sword.

This shrine is also very important because you can get to know about the different fighting mechanisms of TotK.

We will now discuss how you can get to the Kyononis shrine and what to expect from the shrine’s puzzle.

Where to find the Kyononis Shrine in Zelda: TotK

You can find the Kyononis Shrine fairly early in your playthrough. Its coordinates are -0205, 0451, 0021 which you can track on your map.

Either that or make your way to the location marked on the map below in the Central Square of the Hyrule Castle Town Ruins.

To get to the Shrine, look for the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower. From the Tower, head north until you reach Central Square near the Hudson Sign.

Take the right path which will turn to the north and when you reach the crossroad, turn right and look for some rocks with colorful swirls on top. This is the Kyononis Shrine. Using the Examine Key on the hologram, you can enter the Shrine.

How to solve the Kyononis Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

The Kyononis Shrine puzzle solution is just a way for you to get familiar with the combat mechanics of Tears of the kingdom.

When you are in the Kyononis Shrine, head down the stairs and enter the hall. In the hall, a construct will rise and you will have to train on the Construct. The construct doesn’t deal damage, so you won’t need to use your ranged weapons on the Construct.

Firstly, the game will prompt you to side hop when the construct attacks which will give you an opening to attack the Construct back. This can be done by targeting the enemy, pointing your left stick to the right or left, and pressing the jump button when the construct attacks.

Next, you will be instructed to do a backflip and dodge the construct’s attack, this will also open the window to attack it. The backflip can be done by targeting the Construct, pointing the moving stick back, and jumping at the right time.

Next, you will need to parry and incapacitate the enemy for a limited time. To do this Ready your Shield and then Parry at the time the construct slashes its weapon.

Finally, you will need to destroy the construct using the Charged attack which can be done by pressing and holding “Y” and releasing it. the charged attack will eat up stamina so time and aim your attack rightly.

After killing the Construct, you will get the Construct Bow, the Rusty Broadsword, and the Zonai Charge. Killing the construct will also open the door to moving in. Inside the room, there will be a chest that contains the Zonaite Sword.

Next, when you examine the Hologram in the back, you will be rewarded with the Light of Blessing. You can use this Light of Blessing and four of them with a slight increase in the stamina wheel or a Heart Container.