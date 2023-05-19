Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Taki-Ihaban Shrine Walkthrough

Shrines are one of the most important parts of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They help by providing fast travel points and completing them will reward you with different types of equipment which can assist you during certain main missions. Completing all Shrines will lead to you receiving the Lightning Blessing which helps you recover your arm.

Today we will be walking you through the Taki-Ihaban as this guide explains how to complete the Taki-Ihaban Shrine in Zelda: TkoK.

Where to find the Taki-Ihaban Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Coordinates: -1850, 1186, 0285

You will find the Taki-Ihaban Shrine (Rauru’s Blessing) after entering Lindor’s Brow Cave in Tears of the Kingdom.

This cave is located in the Hyrule Ridge found near Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. To reach the location, simply follow through upland Lindor and travel to the location marked on the Zelda Map.

How to complete the Taki-Ihaban Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Since the Taki-Ihaban is a Blessing trial, it doesn’t have any puzzle solutions to complete. Below we have shown how you can complete the Taki-Ihaban Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

As you reach the coordinates mentioned above, you will end up on the southeastern side of Skyview. Simply, fly your way into a large hole between the mountaintop ahead (as shown in the image below) and dropdown.

As you drop down, you will have to continue dropping down to the left side of the cave till you reach the water below.

Swim your way out of the water and reach the location to the right that leads you down to the area with a bunch of Gloom Spawn at the center.

They are of no harm. You can also easily avoid them and reach the next level. That being said, it is still recommended that you use bomb flowers as an AOE attack to kill them off before moving ahead.

After dealing with the Gloom Spawn, head up the edge to reach the Shrine ahead. Examine it and reach Rauru’s Blessing Trial.

This will be one of your easiest tasks, all you have to do now is loot the chest ahead and climb the staircase to complete the Taki-Ihaban Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.