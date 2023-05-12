Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Siwakama Shrine Guide

Siwakama shrine is another puzzle shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and requires you to create constructs using the Ultrahand ability. These physics-based puzzles are borderline genius and a lot of fun to attempt. Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be completed in more than one way using Link’s new abilities. You can follow our guide to complete the Zelda TotK Siwakama shrine in no time.

Where to find Zelda TotK Siwakama Shrine

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Siwakama Shrine is in the Gerudo Region which is located to the Southwest of Central Hyrule. The exact location of the shrine is marked on the map above. You can see that the Siwakama shrine is to the East of Gerudo Town. Pack a lot of materials with Heat and Cold resistance before venturing into the Gerudo Desert.

Reaching the Siwakama shrine is particularly difficult due to extremely hot weather during the day and cold during the night. Siwakama Shrine is located inside Molduga’s Territory, and it doesn’t take kindly to trespassers. This area is marked by a lost Korok, and you will pass through the Siwakama shrine on your way to Gerudo Town.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Siwakama Shrine walkthrough

Link is presented with the “Moving the Spheres” challenge in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom by Rauru as soon as he sets foot in Siwakama Shrine. The purpose of this trial is to use giant spheres as bridges to move forward. In the first room, simply place the giant sphere near the wall and climb it to reach the next area.

The next area is a bit tricky. Pick up the giant sphere and look to the right side of the entrance. There is a slope in front of a breakable wall. Drop the sphere from the maximum possible height on the ramp. This will cause the sphere to destroy the breakable wall, exposing the only treasure chest of Siwakama Shrine. Open the treasure chest to obtain 5x Bomb Flowers. Fuse them with your arrows to create Bomb Arrows.

To reach the next area, you need to attach both spheres and place them on the ramp right in front of the entrance. This slope has a sharp edge and placing both spheres horizontally will make them stay on the ramp. Jump on the connected spheres and use them as a bridge to reach the next area.

Don’t be alarmed by the shape of the ramp. Simply place both the connected spheres vertically behind the ramp. Make sure the sphere on top is a bit inclined toward you. Run and jump on the top sphere. Simply move on to the altar room with the help of this awkward-looking bridge.

Interact with the statue of Rauru and his wife to finish the “Moving the Spheres” trial in Zelda TotK and obtain the Light of Blessing, to increase stamina and health, as your reward. This marks the end of Siwakama Shrine.