Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Anedamimik Shrine Walkthrough

Anedamimik Shrine is one of the several Shrine of Lights in the kingdom of Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom.

While not all Shrines have their own unique puzzles associated with them, there are some that require you to solve a particular challenge before completing them.

The Anedamimik Shrine falls into that category and today we will be showing you how to solve the Anedamimik Shrine in Zelda: TotK.

Where to find the Anedamimik Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Coordinates: 4201, -2317, 0000

The Anedamimik Shrine is a Retraced Path and can be found in the Deepback Bay Cave. Simply take the route east of Hateno Ancient Tech Lab to find the location of the Anedamimik Shrine.

The cave is filled with Horibblin monsters and you must defeat them to acquire Horriblin Claws, Black Horriblin Horns, and clear the path leading to the shrine.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Head down to the cave and come across a monster called Like Like. This beast will drop the chest containing shields and arrows that will help you improve your inventory.

Once you have acquired the chest, you must break the stone ceiling above where you face Like Like and cause the water to overflow thus, removing any parts of the water surrounding the Shrine.

Simply head back to the Shrine and interact with it. Doing so will initiate the Retraced Path puzzle.

How to solve the Anedamimik Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

As you enter the Retracted Path, you will soon come across a puzzle to solve.

There is a large ball that drops off its hole on the right. As the ball gets dispensed, you must hit the pillar switch on the platform ahead and right away use your Recall ability to rewind the ball back to its hole.

This will unlock the door ahead that blocks your path to the Shrine in the next room. However, make sure to stay in Recall while entering the door as it will shut immediately after your ability times out.

During the process, you can also use your Ascend ability on the platform to the right of the pillar switch and loot the chest atop for the Large Zonai Charge.