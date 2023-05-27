Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Mayamats Shrine Walkthrough 

The Mayamats Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a unique one that has you solve a puzzle using gigantic balls. You will make use of Ultrahand and Ascend abilities to get you through this puzzle and complete the shrine.

It is easy to do and you should be able to complete this shrine in a few minutes. In case you need help, we have you sorted. We have compiled an article with a step-by-step process on how to complete the Mayamats Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Mayamats Shrine in Zelda: TotK

To find the shrine of Mayamats, you can make your way from the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower. You need to proceed Southwest from that location until you come across the shrine. It is a long way, so keep warm food or warm gear with you to reach it.

The shrine is located on Rutimala Hill in the Risoka Snowfield. The exact coordinates for this location are -4639, -1510, and 0452.

How to solve the Mayamats Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

When you reach the location, you will observe a depression at the beginning Mayamats shrine. This is where you need to bring one of the balls you will find later on in the shrine. Move past this area towards the ramp and jump. Use your paraglider and catch the updraft to go to the next area.

Go left and stand underneath the ledge, and then use Ascend to go up onto the other side. Now, you will see one of the bigger balls. Use Ultrahand and move it to the area below and then jump down yourself. From your position, move the ball to the left into the lowered area towards the ledge on the other side. Jump onto the ball and then onto the other side to loot the chest.

You will get a “Large Zonai Charge” which you can use to power different inventions in the game. Now go back and Ultrahand the ball back with you.

Turn to the left from this area and place the ball into the Y-shaped cutout into the wall. Get below the ball, Ascend, and then emerge on the other side. Now Ultrahand the ball up with you and place it on the track all the way to the other side.

Position it so that the big ball stops the small ball and attaches it to itself. Now take these two joined balls back to the main area and down the track to the other side, where you took the ramp to fly. Use Ultrahand on the smaller ball and unstick it from the big one, and then place the small ball in the depression on the floor.

This will open the door to the shrine which you can then activate to get the Light of Blessing.