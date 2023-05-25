Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Sakunbomar Shrine Walkthrough

Sakunbomar Shrine is one of the 152 shrines in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom spread across the skies and surface of Hyrule. However, unlike most shrines, this shrine requires Link to complete a shrine quest to make it appear. Follow our guide step by step to avoid getting lost in The Great Hyrule Forest and complete the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Sakunbomar Shrine in no time.

Where to find the Sakunbomar Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Sakunbomar Shrine is in The Great Hyrule Forest, North of Lake Saria and West of Mido Swamp. Its coordinates on the map are 0346, 2162, 0149.

To reach Sakunbomar Shrine, start from Musanokir Shrine and turn west until you come across Zooki. This little Korok is blocking the way forward and it will inform Link of another shrine in the area surrounded by Stal Monsters and Walking Trees. This will start “None Shall Pass?” shrine quest for Sakunbomar Shrine.

How to complete the Sakunbomar Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

As we mentioned before, Sakunbomar shrine in Zelda TotK is hidden and to make it appear, you first need to complete the shrine quest. To make the shrine appear, you have to find a green crystal.

Follow the light past Zooki to find the green crystal, which is attached to the body of a Stone Talus. Defeat the Stone Talus by climbing its body and hitting the green crystal repeatedly. You can also stun the Stone Talus in Tears of the Kingdom by using the Recall ability on its boulder hands.

Now pick the crystal and bring it back to Sakunbomar Shrine by following the green light. Place the green crystal on the shrine platform. This will make the Sakunbomar shrine appear and complete the “None Shall Pass?” shrine quest.

Sakunbomar Shrine is a blessing shrine that doesn’t require Link to undergo any more trials. Open a treasure chest in the center of the shrine to obtain a Diamond. Interact with the statue to receive a Light of Blessing as a reward. This will complete the Sakunbomar Shrine in Zelda TotK.