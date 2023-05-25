Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Tenmaten Shrine Walkthrough

Tenmaten Shrine is one of those shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that rewards players simply for finding them. Of all the shrines in Zelda TotK, the blessing shrines are the easiest ones to complete. Finding them, however, is a different story. But this is what we are here for. Guiding you through the darkest depths of Hyrule to reach your goal without a single hindrance.

Make sure to stock up on Brightbloom seeds and activate your Shrine Sensor before venturing on this adventure to find Tenmaten Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get to Tenmaten Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Tenmaten Shrine in Zelda: totK is hidden inside a dark underground cave, Elma Knolls Well Cave. The only way to reach this cave is through the Elma Knolls Well opening located in the Northwest region of Hyrule Field.

We have marked the exact location of the cave on the map below, and it is to the Southeast of Irch Plain. Its coordinates on the map are -0673, 1353, 0088. Elma Knolls Well is near a damaged hut and a cart and can be found easily.

Drop down the Elma Knoll Well opening to reach the bottom of the cave. Elma Knolls Well Cave is as dark a place as the Depths. We recommend wearing the Miner’s Armor set or using the Brightbloom Seeds to light up this cave. Don’t worry, Elma Knolls Cave has a lot of Brightbloom seeds available.

Beware of the Black and Blue Horriblins in Elma Knolls Cave. You can easily defeat them with a well-placed arrow shot to the face. Cross a body of water using the floating planks inside it.

Make sure you have enough stamina or energizing elixirs to make your way across the pond easily. There is a Fire-Like enemy on the other side of the pond. Defeat it to get some good loot.

How to complete Tenmaten Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Interact with Tenmaten Shrine, right behind the Fire-Like enemy, to activate it. You don’t have to do anything else as finding the shrine was the task. Open the treasure chest in the center of the shrine to obtain a Large Zonai Charge.

Interact with the statue of Rauru and Sonia to obtain a Light of Blessing for braving the dark depths of Elma Knolls Well Cave.