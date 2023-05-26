Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Siyamotsus Shrine (South Lomei Labyrinth) Walkthrough

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Siyamotsus shrine is one of all shrines that can be accessed on the Hyrule Sky. Siyamotsus shrine tests the flying as well as archery skills of the players. Completing this shrine gets players a Construct bow from the chest and the Light of Blessing.

Finding the Siymotsus is a challenge, as it requires you to invest much more time and effort than the puzzle inside the shrine. But worry not; our guide below will ease your way to locating this dark floating shrine and solving its internal puzzles.

Where to find the Siyamotsus Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Siyamotsus shrine is located on the South Lomei Castle Top Floor, near the Zonai Relief point. Ensure you have unlocked the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower, as this tower is needed to achieve the required height for reaching the shrine.

When gliding in the air by the tower push, look for the nearest Sky Island to land on. Using Ultrahand, attach a rocket to the Zonai flying device currently on the rails. Then ride this device to the Siyamotsus shrine island in Zelda TotK.

The distance between both these floating islands is pretty long. Use a Large Zonai Charge (or simple Zonai charge) when the charging of the fans seems to run out.

The cubical pillar at some distance with a dark texture around its rock structure clearly distinguishes it from any other island in the region. This black cube is our destination, as it holds the shrine we are pursuing in Tears of the Kingdom.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Jump down from the flying device and glide to the island. If you land on the rocks below, use the Ascend ability of Link to climb upwards.

Map Coordinates: –1795, -3295, 1025

How to solve the Siyamotsus Shrine in Zelda: TotK

It can be tricky for beginners to figure out the Siyamotusu shrine puzzle solution, as there is no definite clue about it in the game itself. After entering the Siyamotsus shrine, you will receive the Unlit Blessing for successfully finding the shrine.

A treasure chest a few steps ahead in the middle of the pathway gives a Construct Bow in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom when interacting with it.

As you go upstairs, the platform will change and flip sideways. You will be stripped away from the particular reward only for a while. Currently, there are no means to fly to the higher part of the platform, indicating that you have to create the means yourself.

Fuse the Fire fruit from your inventory with the recently received bow, and take a shot at the unlit fire columns before you. There is no need to waste your stamina over targeting the already-lit columns.

Having done with the fire part, a short game pause occurs, followed by the appearance of a black metal launcher on your back. Stand on top of it to launch high up in the air and glide toward the Siyamotsus shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Finally, interact with the altar to receive the usual final reward, i.e., Light of Blessing.