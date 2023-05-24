Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Otutsum Shrine Walkthrough

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has shrines all over the map and once unlocked will let you fast travel at will. The shrines cover the map through and through. If you want a fast travel point in the Gerudo Highlands then you should unlock the Otutsum Shrine and here is how you can do it.

Where to find the Otutsum Shrine in Zelda: Totk

The Otutsum Shrine can easily be found in the Gerudo Highlands region in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The easiest way to reach the Shrine is to start from the Gerudo Highland Skyview Tower and move northwest. It is towards the west of the Gerudo Summit and in the Risoka Snowfield. The precise coordinates are -4468, -0670, 0509.

How to complete the Otutsum Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Otutsum Shine doesn’t require any puzzle to be solved or any prior challenge to be completed. All you have to do is get to the shrine, open the chest that will give you a Topaz, and unlock the Shrine.

This particular type of shrine is called Rauru’s Blessing Style Shrine. Though the shrine itself doesn’t require anything the journey to the Shrine might be a little chilly. Since the Otutsum Shrine is in the mountain region, you will need protective gear to keep yourself warm.

For that, you will need to increase your cold resistance. You can wear warm clothes such as Archaic Greaves or Snowquill Armor.

Along with clothing, you can also cook some spicy food and as soon as your temperature drops, you can eat something and it will warm you up.

The final protective layer is the Cold Resistant Elixirs that can be cooked using Monster Parts.