Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Irasak Shrine Walkthrough

The Irasak Shrine is yet another easy Shrine to complete in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

There are no puzzles or challenges here to bash your brains against. All you have to do is find a way to reach the Irasak Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Irasak Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Iraksak Shrine is located in the Gerudo Desert region in the Arbiter’s Grounds area in Tears of the Kingdom. This is near the Lightening Temple in the Dragon’s Exile area.

The exact coordinates of the Irasak Shrine are as follows: -4157, -3824, 0027

How to complete the Irasak Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Irasak Shrine itself is a Raru’s Blessing-style shrine, meaning there is no challenge or prerequisite required to unlock in Tears of the Kingdom.

All you will have to do is walk inside and claim your chest that contains a Large Zonai Charge as well as unlock the shrine and get your Light of Blessing.

It is the journey to the Irasak Shrine which is the bigger challenge here. Since the Shrine is located in the Gerudo Desert, it means the climate conditions are harsh and you have to prepare accordingly.

During the day, it becomes unbearably hot and the night will freeze you to death if you don’t have anything warm to cover your body. So it is best to have everything ready before you make the trip.

Once you have everything packed and ready for your journey, you can enter the Gerudo Desert. The desert is covered in a sandstorm all the time so your map will not work while you are in the storm it is best to map out your whole journey before entering the storm.

You will find several updrafts that will shoot you high up in the sky and you can use your glider to cover a long distance. You will also find several sleds drifting through the sand, on which if you use your Recall ability will go back towards the Irasak Shrine so keep an eye out for those as well.

Finally, if you have the resources, you can make yourself a powered seld. All you need is a Zonai Sled, a fan, and a Steering Stick. Combien them together and you can travel to the Irasak Shrine in style

Once you reach Shrine’s entrance, you can simply enter, claim your chest and unlock the shrine.