Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Sinatanika Shrine Walkthrough

Most of the time, you have to solve a puzzle to complete the trial. But you will combat an enemy in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Sinatanika shrine with some restrictions and rules. Unlike all other shrines, the Sinatanika Shrine offers an exciting and unique trial experience in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

If you sneak attack your enemies, you will love this combat experience. Our guide will help you to find the Sinatanika Shrine and defeat the Patrolling Guard in Legends of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Sinatanika Shrine in Zelda: TotK

You can come across the Sinatanika Shrine in Zelda TotK on the East Akkala Plains northwest of the East Akkala Plains Chasm.

The coordinates for Sinatanika Shrine are [3841, 2298, 0048]. You can quickly get here by paragliding from the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower in the northeast direction.

How to complete the Sinatanika Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You must fight a construct patrolling captain in Combat Training: Sneakstrike. Equipping a Boko Reaper for melee attacks in this combat is recommended. The Construct Captain will be in the middle of an arena with walls.

The walls have gaps between them. You must attack the patrolling enemy without getting detected. Otherwise, you will fail. The fight in the Sinatanika shrine has 2 phases in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Phase 1

In the first stage, you must sneak behind his back and land a blow to him. The Construct Captain will be patrolling every side and react quickly if he hears a sound. So, you have to crouch while moving around the arena.

Look for a moment when he will turn opposite to you. Take this chance, quietly get behind his back, and strike him with your melee weapon. By doing this, you will complete the first phase.

Phase 2

The second stage will be similar to the first one, except the Construct Captain in Zelda TotK will be patrolling more quickly and aggressively this time. You have to be more cautious of your moments at this point.

Take your time and look for the best momentum to sneak behind him when he looks opposite you. Strike him to kill him. He will drop a Zonai Charge, A Construct Bow, and a Zonaite Sword. Now enter the statue chamber and interact with it to claim the Light of Blessings Orb.

This is how you can beat the combat trial and complete the Sinatanika Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.