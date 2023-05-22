Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Domizuin Shrine Walkthrough

The Domizuin Shrine is yet another one of the 152 Shrines you need to complete for a 100 percent completion in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This Shrine can be a little tricky to locate but once that is done, you only need to solve an easy pathway puzzle to get the Light of Blessing.

Where to find the Domizuin Shrine in Zelda: TotK

You can find the Domizuin Shrine at coordinates 3305, 1443, and 0426 in the Akkala Highlands region of Tears of the Kingdom.

The Shrine is located southwest of Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower and northeast of Upland Zorana Skyview Tower. Right next to its entrance are the Akkala Citadel Ruins.

How to solve the Domizuin Shrine in Zelda: TotK

To unlock the Domizuin Shrine, you will have to solve the A Prone Pathway Puzzle in Tears of the Kingdom.

Once you enter the shrine, walk toward the edge of the pathway and use Ascend to get to the upper pathway.

Now you will see a column in front of you with an arrow on it. Hitting the column with any weapon will rotate the giant box in front of you horizontally.

Strike it once to shift the entrance towards the pathway. Enter the box and there will be another similar column inside with an arrow but this time in along the opposite axis.

Hitting the column inside will rotate the box clockwise along the vertical axis. Before striking it, use Ascent to get to the top of the pillar on the right wall. Open the chest to receive 10x Arrows.

Now go back and strike the column three times and while the box is halfway turned the third time, run towards the ledge on the left with the chest on top to get yourself a Strong Zonite Shield.

Now strike the box three times again while facing in the direction the arrow on the column is pointing. The box will line up with a walkway with a chest at the end containing a Zonai Charge.

Now jump over the edge and glide towards the starting point. Use Ascent once again to get to the upper walkway. Hit the outside column once. Get inside and strike the inside column three times so that the longest ledge lines up along the right wall.

Go underneath the pillar and use Ascend to get to the roof of the box. From the roof, you can get to the activation point of the Domizuin Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.