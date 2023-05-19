Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Kahatanaum Shrine Walkthrough

Not all Shrines in Zelda are meant to be solved. While there are several Shrines to find in the Kingdom of Hyrule that have their own puzzles linked with them, on the other side we have Shrines that are a part of the Rauru’s Blessing Trial that only require you to reach the checkpoint to complete them.

Today we will be showing you one of the many Rauru’s Blessing Shrines called the Kahatanaum Shrine with its location and how to reach the checkpoint in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Kahatanaum Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Coordinates: -9295, 3430, 1347

The Kahatanaum Shrine (Rauru’s Blessing) can be found in the Hebra Sky Region. This area of the map is located near the Rising Island Chain, near the East Hebra Sky Archpelago.

You will come across this Shrine after climbing a set of Sky Islands during the story quest (In the Rito Village) with Tullin in search of the source of the Blizzard in the Hebra Mountains.

How to complete the Kahatanaum Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Since the Kahatanaum Shrine is a Raruru’s Blessing, it doesn’t have any puzzles or challenges associated with it. You have to simply interact with the Shrine itself, acquire the prize from the chest, and complete the Shrine.

Start off by visiting the marked location on the Zelda map, as you do, you will find the Kahatanaum Shrinechest in front of the platform.

Loot the chest to receive the Large Zonai Charge which you can use to temporarily prevent the Zonai Energy Cell from losing its power.

After looting the chest, head up the set of stairs and examine the Shrine to complete the Kahatanaum Shrine (Rauru’s Blessings) in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.