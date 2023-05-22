Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Rakakudaj Shrine Walkthrough

Of the 152 Shrines found in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Rakakudaj Shrine is among the most unique ones. Shrines typically have puzzles when you enter them. Completing these challenges gives you access to a treasure chest and the Light of Blessing.

The Rakakudaj Shrine, when completed, will give you the Mighty Zonaite Longsword and the Light of Blessing. The Rakakudaj Shrine is a Rauru’s Blessing Shrine, but there is a quest to complete before you get to the shrine.

We will now look into where the shrine’s location is and what you have to do to complete the shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Rakakudaj Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Rakakudaj Shrine is located next to the river and near the Koukot Plateau. The coordinates of the Rakakudaj Shrine are -2036, -1854, and 0065.

The shrine can be accessed by using the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower. This Skyview tower is on top of the mountain so you can just glide toward the Rakakudaj Shrine easily. The location of the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower is shown above in green.

The Gerudo Canyon and the Koukot Plateau are quite hot areas and if you glide in the day, you will lose three to four hearts.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

At the Koukot Plateau, there will be a steep drop. You can use the glider to break the fall and safely land on the river banks.

How to complete the Rakakudaj Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The quest is pretty simple, you need to retrieve the crystal and place it at the shrine. You can find the crystal by following the beam of green light. The location of the Crystal is marked in a yellow circle on the map above.

Go down the path where the light takes you. At one point, it will disappear, but here you should just continue to go down the path. The light will reappear later on as you clear a few turns. Proceed further until you see a bunch of stones and some wheels attached to two platforms.

First things first, you need to make a 6-wheeled vehicle. Use Ultrahand and attach the platforms together to make such a contraption. Now, go towards the rocks, turn slightly right towards the campfire and you will see the giant crystal. The light beam should be hitting it.

Use Ultrahand to pick it up and take it to your contraption. Place the crystal on it and it will be joined to the contraption. Now steer it and take it up the path you came from.

With the water and steep angles, it would be pretty difficult to traverse this area on foot. This is why we made the machine to take us up further. You should have a few Zonai charges with you when you do this. In case you don’t, you’ll need to pause for a bit as the energy recharges.

When you reach the Rakakudaj Shrine, pull the crystal off the cart and place it on the shrine’s platform. The crystal will transform into the portal of the shrine.

Upon entering it, there will be a chest in front with the Mighty Zonaite Longsword in it. Same as with the other shrines, examining it will give you a Light of Blessing which can be traded for a heart container or some stamina.