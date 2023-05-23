Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Turakawak Shrine Walkthrough

The Turakawak Shrine is one of the easier Shrines to complete in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Your only challenge here is to use your Ultrahand and Ascend abilities to stack and climb boxes.

Where to find the Turakawak Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Turakawak Shrine is located at coordinates -3484, -0215, and 0066 in Tears of the Kingdom. Make your way from Central Hyrule to reach the Tabantha Frontier to easily spot the Shrine.

How to complete the Turakawak Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Turakawak Shrine requires you to solve a “Stacking” puzzle where you have to stack boxes to create a path forward in Tears of the Kingdom.

Step 1) Stack the boxes

You will come across two boxes on two different platforms after entering the Shrine. Using the Ultrahand ability, stack them atop each other and place them below the hole in the ceiling.

Step 2) Loot the chest

After stacking the two boxes, head back to the first platform near the Shrine’s entrance. Use your Ascend ability to ascend above into a cell and loot the chest for 1x Magic Rod.

Step 3) Reach the shrine

Exit the cell using Ascend and grab the two boxes you stacked below the opening in the ceiling. Place them atop another box in the area and then jump to the top of the stacked boxes.

This will give you the height you need to reach the upper platform and complete the Turakawak Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.