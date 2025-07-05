How To Get Golden Braid Talisman In Elden Ring

The Golden Braid talisman in Elden Ring is a new addition introduced with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. A braid of golden hair that was cut loose and offered to her grandmother by Marika, this holy negation charm can still be found lying around a dead tree in Shaman Village.

In this guide, we will tell you how to acquire the Golden Braid talisman in Elden Ring and how you can use it to avoid the pain of infinite deaths against the most difficult boss in FromSoftware history.

Golden Braid Talisman Location in Elden Ring

The Golden Braid Talisman in Elden Ring can be obtained from the Shaman Village. To find Shaman Village, you must first find the entrance into Hinterlands.

Start from the Moorth Ruins site of grace and go west. Turn left near the gate to find a broken house. Enter the hole near its basement to travel all the way to Bonny Village.

Once you enter Bonny Village, go north until you come across a small tree with an item in front of it. Interact with the item to collect the O Mother Gesture in Elden Ring.

From the Bonny Village, go east and cross two bridges to reach the Bridge Leading to the Village site of grace.

From there, follow the well-trodden path northwest until you reach the Church District site of grace. The whole church district is submerged in water. Use the rooftops to reach the other side and drop down into a small room.

Go forward and defeat two Fire Knights. Enter the second room to the left and use the elevator to reach the Backside of the Specimen Storehouse in the Shadow Keep.

Climb the stairs and keep going up until you reach the beams above the room. Defeat some bats here and jump to the other side. Use the elevator to reach the back side exit of Shadow Keep.

Instead of going out, turn right from the site of grace to find Marika’s Statue. Use the O Mother gesture in front of the statue to unlock the path to Hinterlands.

FYI Beware of the two Tree Sentinels in this area.

From the Hinterlands site of grace, go southeast and climb the path to the left to reach the Shaman Village. Don’t go right when you reach a crossroads.

This place is known as Shaman Village, the birthplace of Queen Marika. All that is left is to collect the Golden Braid of Marika’s hair from near a dead tree.

There is only one dead tree in Shaman Village, near an isolated hut. Interact with the purple glowing item to collect the Golden Braid in Elden Ring.

Golden Braid Uses and Stats

Golden Braid talisman, also known as Marika’s Hair Talisman, provides 22% Holy damage negation in Elden Ring.

This is equivalent to the +3 variant of Haligdrake Talisman. Both talismans are clones, and for this reason, they don’t stack with each other.

It weighs 0.9 and can be sold for 2000 Runes to any merchant in the game. If you already have Haligdrake Talisman +3. There is no need to keep the Golden Braid talisman.

The best use of this talisman is against the final boss of the Shadow of the Erdtree, Promised Consort Radahn. During the second phase of the fight, Miquella uses a lot of Holy attacks that deal massive damage to the players.

When the holy negation talisman is equipped, this damage can be negated substantially.