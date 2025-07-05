Elden Ring: Lamenter’s Gaol Complete Walkthrough

Lamenter’s Gaol is a new dungeon in Elden Ring exclusive to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This dungeon is well-hidden and can easily be missed by a lot of players.

In this guide, we will help you find Lamenter’s Gaol and how you can complete it by finding all the items and killing its final boss, Lamenter.

Lamenter’s Gaol Location in Elden Ring

Lamenter’s Gaol in Elden Ring can be found in the crimson field on the Jagged Peak. To reach this area, you must start from the Pillar Path Waypoint and follow the complete directions mentioned below.

From the Pillar Path Waypoint, go south to find the entrance to Dragon’s Pit. You will be invaded by the phantom of Ancient Dragon Man. Keep going south and hug the left wall to find the entrance of Dragon’s Pit.

Go through this minor dungeon and drop down the massive hole at the end to find the Ancient Dragon Man boss. Defeat the boss and leave the area to reach the Dragon Pit Terminus site of grace.

Go southwest to reach a massive dead dragon. This is called the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion. You will come across a Jagged Peak’s Drake on this path that you can avoid by using the Torrent.

From the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion, go south until you reach a field of crimson flowers. From there, go southwest to find the entrance of Charo’s Hidden Grave.

Once you reach the lake in the middle, follow the path left and up until you reach Charo’s Hidden Grave site of grace.

From Charo’s Hidden Grave site of grace, go forward and go through an opening in the wall. You will enter another lake where a Deathrite Bird will attack you regardless of the time.

Go through the lake and turn left. Hug the wall to the right where the blue snake-like enemies are. Keep hugging the wall to the right to find the entrance to Lamenter’s Gaol in Elden Ring.

Lamenter’s Gaol Walkthrough

From the Lamenter’s Gaol site of grace, go down the cave and take the first opening to the left. Enter the first jail cell to the right.

Defeat the enemy and collect 2x Frozen Maggots from the ground. Go back, turn right, and enter the second jail cell to the right.

Open the treasure chest to collect the Gaol Upper-Level Key. Go outside, turn right, and cross the bridge.

Enter the next room and defeat a couple of scorched enemies and a shaman. Go to the next room and listen to the ghost. Collect the Prattling Pate “Lamentation” from the opposite corner.

Go all the way back to the start, and this time turn left to find a locked room. Use the key that you found previously to open the door.

Use the ladder to go down and leave through the open door. Defeat the shaman enemy and enter the room to the right. Defeat both enemies and collect 1x Chilling Perfume Bottle.

Go back outside, turn right, and then follow the path to the left. Enter the jail cell to the left and use the ladder to go further down.

Defeat a couple of rats and go through a tunnel to face giant rats. Go through the tunnel to the right and collect the Clarifying Horn Charm +2.

Turn back and follow the left tunnel upward until you reach a dead end with 2x Innard Meat. Turn back, take a left, and then take the first tunnel to the right.

Use the stairs to go back up. Defeat a shaman enemy outside the jail cell and go forward. Jump on the steps to reach the door on the upper platform.

Defeat another shaman enemy and enter the door to the left on the platform. Keep going forward until the floor beneath your feet breaks. Defeat some enemies here and go outside.

Follow the path of broken stairs and enter the room to the right after the second set of stairs. Go through the tunnel until you reach a small cave on the other side.

Go to the top of a dirt mound and collect 1x Hefty Cracked Pot, present between three small jar enemies. Defeat three large jar enemies and collect 6x Living Jar Shards from a corpse on the ground.

Open the treasure chest to collect the Gaol Lower-Level Key. Turn back and go all the way back to the area where the broken stairs are. This time, enter the first room to the right (at the end of the first set of stairs).

Go through the tunnel and enter the first jail cell to the left. Defeat both enemies and collect Call of Tibia. Go back through the door, turn immediately left, and hit the illusory wall to open a secret path.

Open the door and interact with the purple glowing object to collect 1x Shadow Realm Rune 4. You can also collect the Lamenting Visage shield from the same area.

Go back and go up the stairs until you reach the end. Beware of the ambush by a shaman enemy. Kill it and go through the open door. Drop down carefully and kill another shaman enemy.

Open the door to the right and go down the ladder to reach the fog gate of the boss.

How to beat Lamenter in Elden Ring

Lamenter is a humanoid boss that uses its fists to attack the players. This boss is easy to hit and avoid.

However, upon losing a chunk of its health, Lamenter vanishes and summons a lot of its clones. These clones can be killed with a single hit.

Once all the clones are defeated, Lamenter will appear alone and start attacking you at a rapid pace. Just keep your distance to avoid magic attacks.

Once Lamenter tries to attack you with its fists, dodge to the side and punish it. Once Lamenter is defeated, it will drop Lamenter’s Mask in Elden Ring.

This will also mark the end of Lamenter’s Gaol in Elden Ring.