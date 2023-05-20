Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Riogok Shrine Walkthrough

The Riogok Shrine is another one of the many Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom where you can learn to master new skills and obtain rewards after solving a little puzzle.

Here is how you can easily complete the Riogok Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Riogok Shrine in Zelda: TotK

You can find the Riogok Shrine by moving southwest from Central Hyrule. The exact coordinates for the location are (-1440, -1616, 0089).

If you are moving from the Forest of Spirit, keep riding west until you reach the base of the cliff. There you will find the shrine that will provide you with a mighty weapon.

How to solve the Riogok Shrine in Zelda: TotK

You can find the Riogok Shrine puzzle solution by completing a few objectives in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. There are a few steps that you must complete to get your hand on the Treasure Chest.

Step 1) Unlock the door

You will find a large round turbine next to the blocked door upon entering the Riogok Shrine. To unlock the door, you have to restore the movement of the turbine. For that, grab the pipe from the surface and place it between the two smaller circular objects.

Now strike the large crystal to restart the flow of the turbine. This will unlock the door, and you can move toward the next phase of the shrine.

Step 2) Grab the Treasure Chest

Use Ultrahand ability to grab the pipe and rotate it to a vertical position. Look toward the left side to find a small balcony that contains the Treasure Chest. The trick here is to join the pipe with the chest and bring it down.

Loot the chest to obtain the Mighty Construct Bow and reuse the pipe to unlock another door. You have to grab the piece and join it with the small handle next to the door.

Grab the handle and turn it on the opposite side to unlock the door and find another piece of pipe. This pipe will come in handy in the next part of the puzzle.

Step 3) Reach the Elevated Platform

You need to separate the pipe from the treasure. Now combine both tubes and place in on the platform found in the middle of the wall.

You have to raise this platform by making use of the turbine moving on the left side. A particular path of the turbine will attach itself to the pipe to lift the platform.

Use Ascend to move through the raised platform and stand in the middle of the path.

Use the recall ability to reach the endpoint of the shrine. You can interact with Sigil to exit the shrine and gain the Light of Blessing.