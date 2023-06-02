Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Taunhiy Shrine Walkthrough

Taunhiy Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a hidden shrine from one of the shrine locations on Central Hyrule Sky. This shrine can only be revealed after completing the Dive Ceremony at Courage Island in the same region. The internal challenges of Taunhiy Shrine are designed in such a way as to train the players for aiming at the enemies while floating in the air.

Our guide will help you uncover the Taunhiy Shrine in Zelda TotK and complete its puzzles to receive the reward from Sigil.

Where to find Taunhiy Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Taunhiy shrine can be spotted at the bottom of Courage Island, a part of Hyrule Ridge Sky. You can access this place by going to Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. Make your way to the tower and stand on the central button to launch yourself up in the sky. When you reach quite high in the air, look around to see a hollow stone-ring-like Island. Start gliding toward this Island to land on its top.

Coordinates for the Taunhiy shrine in Zelda TotK are -2402, 0825, 0629

Complete the Dive Ceremony at Courage Island to reveal Taunhiy Shrine

As soon as you set foot on this Island and examine the green hologram, the Dive Ceremony gets initiated, with Link getting some instructions from the Construct for being successful in the challenge. You simply have to dive through a number of green rings, which will eventually lead you to the bottom part of the island.

Go to the edge and jump into the first ring. You can go headlong for traveling faster, but make sure to deploy your paraglider if you seem to be going out of line. Make sure that no ring is missed while dropping down from above.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

As you cross the last ring and land on the lower ground, the ceremony will be completed, and Taunhiy Shrine will reveal itself right in front of you. As a reward for success in finishing the ceremony, Link gets Glide Shirt as a reward. This shirt offers improved mobility while gliding through the air.

How to complete the Taunhiy Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

After Link reaches the initial chamber of the Taunhiy shrine, he encounters the Combat Training: Archery challenge in Zelda TotK. There will be a Construct enemy, surrounded by four air vents, two on the left and two on the right. There is only one way to defeat the Construct, i.e. by gliding in the air and shooting bows from there. All other attacks are completely ineffective in this scenario.

Go to an air vent and launch yourself in the air. When you are in a slow-mo condition in mid-air, press and hold ZR to aim, and then press the same button again to release the arrow. After you accurately aim at the first enemy, two more of its kind will pop up from the floor, eager to attack you. Launch again using the air vent, and aim all three Constructs one by one.

Finally, you will see a message saying asking you to proceed ahead. Do as you have been instructed, by walking through the newly opened door to reach the final chamber.

Make sure to loot the treasure chest in this chamber to obtain a Strong Construct Bow. After that, you are free to interact with the hologram and get a Light of Blessing, completing the Taunhiy shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.