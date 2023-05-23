Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Mayam Shrine Walkthrough

The Mayam Shrine is one of the few Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that is located on the Sky map. While all Shrines in the Sky are hard to reach, the Mayam Shrine is no exception.

The best part about the Mayam Shrine is that it has no puzzle inside, and it lets you claim your rewards right as you enter it. However, you first have to make the Shrine appear in its place by retrieving a lost crystal – much like in the case of the Ikatak Shrine.

However, before we can begin working on how to make the Shrine appear, we must first learn where to find the Mayam Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Mayam Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Mayam Shrine is one of the few Shrines in Zelda: TotK that’s located in the Sky. Specifically, this location is the North Hyrule Sky Archipelago (Great Hyrule Forest Sky), just ahead of where you can find the Sikukuu Shrine on the Surface.

To better help you locate the Mayam Shrine; you can take a look at its specific coordinates:

X: 0341

Y: 2814

Z: 1821

To reach the Mayam Shrine, you must first make your way over to the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in the Typholo Ruins (Surface), which is just ahead of the Great Hyrule Forest (Surface).

Once there, hop on the circle at the center of the tower and use Examine to fly up into the sky. Once you reach the top, you will have entered the North Hyrule Sky Archipelago.

Now, pull out your paraglider and start heading south toward the structure just behind you. This structure is shaped like a cross with a large circle at the center of it. You can see the base of the Mayam Shrine and one of its ends, but the Shrine itself isn’t there.

To make the shrine appear, we have to go somewhere else, so don’t just drop down to the ruins just yet! Instead, continue making your way forwards until you see the next sky island with two circular bases connected by a bridge. This will be right below the one you just passed.

Once you are cleared to land, hop onto the elevated platforms on the bigger circle where the huge Flux Construct 1, the Guardian of North Hyrule Sky Archipelago, roams.

How to open the Mayam Shrine in Zelda: TotK

To make the Mayam Shrine appear at its place, we must first complete a small task – a task that requires us to grab a green crystal from another sky island right behind the one the Shrine sits on.

That said, you must first make your way, or glide your way, over to the smaller sky island. On the larger end of it, you should be able to see a huge Flux Construct 1 roaming around.

The green Crystal that you want for the task sits on the back of this Flux Construct. The first part of your task is to snatch the crystal from the Construct, but you don’t necessarily have to fight it to get the crystal.

Instead, an easier method to do that would be to land on one of the elevated platforms in this area, and then wait for the Construct to come towards you. As soon as it is in range, jump on top of its head and use Ultrahand to grab the crystal off its back.

Once you have the crystal in your hands, sprint towards the other end of the sky island and place the green crystal on top of the elevated platform past the stairs.

There should be two rockets on top of it, and a few lying on the ground behind it. Make sure to grab the rockets on the ground and place them on the platform. Although not all of them will be necessary to do the job, you should still grab all of them in case anything goes wrong.

This platform will be your escape vehicle which will take you right back to the sky island with the Mayam Shrine – the only thing you need to do is fly your platform there.

Once you have enough rockets, jump on top of the platform, and make sure that the crystal is on top of it as well because that is a crucial part. Next, position three of the rockets vertically and place them on the ground. Then, hit one to activate them, which will launch the platform upwards.

Next, grab one rocket and place it horizontally on the northeastern edge of the platform, facing the main sky island. Once, placed in the correct position, strike the rocket and it will launch you straight over to the main sky island.

Once you are on top of the main sky island, grab the green crystal using your Ultrahand and drop down onto the ground. After that, pick up the crystal and carry it to the base of the Shrine. A cutscene will play out and the Mayam Shrine will appear.

After that, you can simply head inside to loot the treasure chest that gives you a Magic Rod, and then interact with the altar to claim your Light of Blessing.