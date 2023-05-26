Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Taninoud Shrine Walkthrough

Taninoud Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the shrine locations which require you to find a crystal. This shrine is on one of the East Hebra Sky Archipelago Islands. There is no puzzle inside the Taninoud shrine; players can get rewards when they enter the shrine. However, the twist is that players first must solve a sky-crystal quest to reveal the shrine.

Where to find the Taninoud Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The dwelling place of Taninoud Shrine is on an isolated Island in East Hebra Sky. You can reach this place by launching yourself from Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower. Go to the tower and stand on the circular platform, pushing you to the skies.

When you are high up in the air, look down to the eastern way of your flight. When you see a series of Islands, land on the first one when you reach near it. The giant flying platforms around this island are your only chance to reach your destination.

So, stand on any of these platforms, and attach some rockets to make it start moving. You must attach one rocket for the forward movement and one for maintaining the required height. This ride will take you to the island having the Taninoud shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on it.

Look for a rotating wheel and a stone launcher mechanism to confirm that you are at the right place.

Coordinates for the shrine: -1802, 3407, 0963

How to open the Taninoud Shrine in Zelda: TotK

When you reach the green portal and try to operate it to reveal the shrine, you know there is no sign of any shrine. With this starts The East Hebra Sky Crystal shrine quest. It’s time to search for a giant green crystal on another island in the archipelago.

Take the green lightning crystal to the shrine by removing it from the flying platform. This will complete the quest, and doing so makes the shrine appear before you, ready to be explored. Enter the Taninoud shrine in Zelda TotK to obtain a yellow Topaz ore from the treasure chest.

There is no puzzle or challenge in the shrine, so you can interact with the altar and receive a Light of Blessing.