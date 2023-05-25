Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Ukoojisi Shrine Walkthrough

Ukoojisi shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is another shrine that requires you to find a crystal to open its entrance. Finding the crystal and returning it to the shrine is the solution to this shrine in Zelda TotK. We are here to help you find all the shrine locations and solve them. This guide will help you find and solve Ukoojisi Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Ukoojisi Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Ukoojisi Shrine is in the Sky region of Zelda: TotK, in the West Necluda Sky Archipelago. You can find it on the direct island southeast of the Great Sky Island. Before getting to the shrine island, ensure you have three full bars of stamina, as you’d need to glide quite a distance to get to the island.

Get to the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower. The Skyview Tower is on Popla Foothills, at the bank of Deya Lake. Launch yourself up from the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, and check your map. You must fly east with Ukoojisi Shrine in Zelda TotK to get to the island.

Continue gliding to the shrine island. This is a long flight; you’ll need as much stamina as possible. Don’t worry; you will get to the island safely with three stamina bars. The exact coordinates for Ukoojisi Shrine are 1470, -2170, and 0585.

How to open Ukoojisi Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Ukoojisi Shrine is one of the shrines where you must bring a crystal to open the shrine and collect the Blessing of the Light. To get the crystal, you get “The West Necluda Sky Crystal” shrine quest. You must find the crystal and return it to the shrine entrance to complete this quest.

This will mark the end of “The West Necluda Sky Crystal” shrine crystal. You still need to enter the shrine and get what you came for. Inside the shrine, you can get the only chest of the Ukoojisi shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Behind the chest is the shrine’s main altar, where you can get the Blessing of the Light and complete the shrine.