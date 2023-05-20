Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Soryotanog Shrine Walkthrough

Considering the vastness of Hyrule and the Sky Islands in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it is almost impossible for players to get anywhere they want without traveling for a considerable time. Fortunately, there are a total of 152 shrines that act as checkpoints Link can fast travel back to, and knowing all shrine locations will help save a lot of time.

One of these Shrines is the Soryotanog Shrine which not only acts as a fast travel point but also provides a key item, the Light of Blessing upon completion.

Located in the Gerudo Desert, this shrine contains a puzzle called the Buried Light that you must solve to unlock the shrine and acquire the key item. But before getting to the puzzle solution, you must know where exactly to find the Soryotanog Shrine.

Where to find the Soryotanog Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Located in the southwest of the map, Gerudo Town is a part of the Gerudo Desert that houses the Soryotanog Shrine at the (-3884, -2964, 0123) coordinates in Tears of the Kingdom.

The exact location of the shrine is also marked on the map below.

There are two ways to get to the Soryotanog Shrine but one of these ways is quite easier than the other.

Gerudo Desert is the gateway to the Gerudo Town so you will have to pass through its blazing heat to get to Soryotanog Shrine.

Besides the heat, you will also come across a sandstorm in the Gerudo Desert but this is also not where the trouble ends.

There are enemies all through Gerudo Town that you need to take down first and then climb the town walls to go straight up to the Soryotanog Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

The easier way of getting to this shrine is through the nearest skyview tower which is Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in this case. Just go up to the tower and then paraglide down to the shrine, all while being mindful of your stamina.

How to solve the Soryotanog Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

The Sortotanog Shrine entrance contains a glowing green sigil that you need to examine in order to enter the shrine. After entering the shrine follow the below-mentioned steps.

Look for the fan

A fan is the Zonai Device that is going to help you the most while solving the Soryotanog Shrine puzzle in Tears of the Kingdom.

It is the first thing you have to look for. Move a bit to the left and you will find one half covered in sand.

You can use this Zonai fan to clear the heaps of sand located all throughout the shrine but first you need to pick it up using the new Ultrahand.

Look for the Small Key

Continue forward and you will see three piles of sand. Blow away all three and one of them will reveal a hidden chest that contains the ‘Small Key’.

Find the door and unlock it

After acquiring the Small Key, go to the right and unlock the door with circles and symbols here.

Insert the key to open it and enter the next room but make sure that you are bringing your Zonai fan all through this journey as you are going to need it later.

Enter the secret room

After entering the door, take down the enemy that spawns there and collect the dropped loot. Take out your Zonai fan and blow the sand heaps in the room including the one in the corner.

Once the sand is all cleared, you will find a square hole in the wall that leads to another secret room that you can enter.

Get to the big gear

After entering the room, you will see a large gear located at some height.

You will also find two sand piles with a fan in the second one that you can grab to clear the sand heaps. An enemy will also spawn here, so keep an eye out for him.

After clearing away all the sand, place the fan horizontally near the wall with the gear such that its air current is directed upwards. You can also use two fans for a stronger push. Ride the air current to easily glide your way upwards.

Find the hidden chest

You will find that the gear is filled with sand that is preventing it from moving. Take a Fan Guster out from your weapons to blow away the sand and move the gear.

This will open the bar cage in the room behind the gear and you will find the Soryotanog Shrine’s hidden chest there that contains a bundle of 10 arrows in Tears of the Kingdom.

Look for the Zonai Mirror and the light beam

Now drop down into the room and exit the secret room while carrying your fans with you. Use these fans to ascend to a ledge here that leads you to another secret room.

Defeat the enemy there and clear the sand away to reveal a source of a bright light beam.

Hidden in another sand pile, you will find a Zonai Mirror that you need to pick up and place on the source of light just revealed so that the right reflects all the way into the other room through the bar cage.

Find the other Zonai Mirror

Now, go back to the room you came from and pick up the Zonai Mirror found here. You need to position this mirror on top of the two fans to increase its height so that it can direct the beam to the top of the locked door on the side of the room.

Get the Light of Blessing

Once the light beam is reflected on top of the door, it unlocks and you can enter it. You will find an altar with glowing green symbols that you need to examine and it will solve the puzzle rewarding you with the key item, Light of Blessing