Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Jinodok Shrine Walkthrough

Jinodok Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a Sky region shrine with a quest for you to complete. Finding and completing the shrine can get tricky if you don’t know what to do and where to go. But we are determined to help you find all shrine locations and solve them.

This guide will help you find and solve the Jinodok shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Jinodok Shrine in Zelda: TotK

You will find the Jindok Shrine in the South Hyrule Sky Archipelago. You must use the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower to get to the shrine. The tower is in the Hyrule Field, south of Exchange Ruins, between Aquame Lake and Lake Kolomo.

The island you are aiming for is just west of Great Sky Island. The Shrine is at the red dot, but you need to stop at the white dot. After you launch yourself from the tower in Zelda TotK, you need to glide to the island.

But getting to the island by gliding through your initial jump is impossible, so you must make a pit stop. Glide to the island shown. Here, you can find one of those moving floating platforms. A construct guards the platform, and it has two rockets on it.

Defeat the construct and use these rockets to get the platform closer to the main island in Zelda TotK. When you are as close as possible, jump down and glide to the island with the Zelda TotK Jinodok shrine. The exact coordinates for the Jinodok Shrine are -1257, -1487, and 1008.

How to open the Jinodok Shrine in Zelda: TotK

After getting to the shrine location, you are given a quest to find the crystal that will open its entrance. The quest for the Jinodok shrine is called The South Hyrule Sky Crystal. Complete the shrine quest by rotating the contraption and getting the crystal.

Once you have the crystal take it back to the shrine entrance, and it will open. This will also conclude The South Hyrule Sky Crystal shrine quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

From here, simply head into the shrine. As with all Rauru’s Blessing Shrines, you get a single chest for your troubles, and the main shrine altar is directly behind the chest.