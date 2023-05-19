Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Tukarok Shrine Walkthrough

All Shrines in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom aim to give you different puzzles that help you test your TotK skills mantle and offer a good opportunity to experiment with different mechanics.

The Tukarok Shrine is a very easy, early-game shrine that you can look to check off immediately. It also provides you with an opportunity to better understand the Big Wheel, Zonai Devices which you can use to create unique vehicles.

Where to find the Tukarok Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Coordinates: 0916, -0253, 0034

Don’t worry you won’t have to go too far to complete the Tukarok Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You’ll need to head to the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, the default Skyview tower that you’ll unlock almost immediately while progressing the game story.

Once there, you’ll need to use the air launch of the Skyview Tower and glide in the east direction using your paraglider. Continue in the direction to reach the Shrine coordinates.

You’ll be able to spot it in a small grove whilst you are in the air. As you land head across the Great River to access it. The Tukarok Shrine is just below the Wetland land Stable, also allowing you to warp there.

How to solve the Tukarok Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

The Tukarok Shrine puzzle solution is all about guiding a sphere ball using your Ultrahand ability. During the first stage, this sphere must be placed on top of a four-wheeled cart, so slowly guide it toward the lava edge.

Here you can place the sphere on top of it. You’ll use the cart to traverse yourself and the sphere across the lava pool. After you jump onto the cart you’ll need to push it off into the lava.

You can do so by aiming any of your weapons on the wheel of the cart and then firing it to start. The cart will act as a platform for you to get off and retrieve the sphere. So you can attempt to get across at your own pace without any worry about the cart getting burned in the lava.

Next, after you get yourself and the sphere off the cart is your turn to place the wheel itself. Use your Ultrahand once more to drag it over to the steps, placing it on the middle one.

Now activate the Ultrahand ability again to place the sphere on the front tire closest to the other side. This will allow you to grab the sphere from the other side, so make sure it is within range of your ability.

You’ll need to take the ladder to get yourself up to the next section. From there you can reach out to retrieve the sphere.

For the next phase of this challenge, you’ll have to place a few boards on top of the rafts you find in this room. Two of them will be placed in such a way that to have the tires of the raft and the midpoint of the boards coincide.

Afterward, place the sphere on top of your new creation and look for a way to get yourself across to the next area. You’ll find a few ladders that will take you there.

From this side, you’ll be able to see the raft. So take aim with your bow and fire an arrow toward a tire which will make the vehicle move. Now while your makeshift creation should hold stable making across the entire section. It may start to struggle and wobble during the final bits.

So, wait for it to get within the ability range of your Ultrahand before grabbing the sphere from a distance. Now all that’s left is to return to your original location where you found the slot to place this sphere.

The door behind you will open with the press of a switch and take you to the start of the Shrine. Simply place the sphere inside to complete the puzzle and unlock the door of the Tukarok Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.