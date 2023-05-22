Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Kimayat Shrine Walkthrough

Of all of the Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Kimayat Shrine is probably one of the most fun ones to solve – and one with a great reward in store. This Shrine puts you up with a Proving Grounds trial, where you are required to fight a couple of monsters with a given set of weapons.

Though this may seem simple enough, solving the puzzle requires a lot of time and effort. That said, we will discuss how to solve the Kimayat Shrine Puzzle in Zelda: TotK. However, before that, let us look at where you can find it in detail.

Where to find the Kimayat Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Kimayat Shrine is found on the northern ends of the Surface – specifically, at the edge of the Deep Akkala region. There isn’t much worth noting about its location except that to its southeast is the Kamatukis Shrine, and to its southwest, is the Sibajitak Shrine.

This location is in the water bodies north of Death Mountain but is nearest to where you can find Dinraal, Fire Dragon, which is located just northeast of it. The Kimayat Shrine’s specific coordinates are as follows:

X: 2863

Y: 3637

Z: 0241

The best way to reach it would be to start from the Sibajitak Shrine itself (coordinates 2399, 3274, 0402), north of Lake Darman Monster Den.

From there you must first cross the path leading left of it, then the rock arch until you see an elevated area to your right. Climb the cliff jump off it, pull out your paraglider and glide towards Gut Check Cliff.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

From this cliff, jump off again facing northeast and you will be able to see the Kimayat Shrine ahead of the water bodies in the distance.

Once you reach the Kimayat Shrine, it’s time to enter and solve the puzzle.

How to solve the Kimayat Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

The puzzle that the Kimayat Shrine puts forward is a classic Proving Grounds trial, where you are stripped of your weapons and armor and given specific ones to fight the monsters ahead.

That said, you don’t really need to be prepared for it beforehand, since everything you require will be given to you at the start of the trial.

Right as you enter the Shrine, you’ll see a set of three weapons – a Wooden Stick, a Long Stick, and an Old Wooden Bow along with 10 Arrows. Make sure to grab all of them before continuing to fight the Constructs.

The key to the Kimayat Shrine puzzle’s solution is defeating all of the Constructs in the room. Doing that won’t be easy, but there’s a simple method that you can utilize to solve it within minutes.

Right as you enter the main area, stick to the walls and make your way left. You will see two small trees with Ice Fruits on them. Grab the Ice Fruits from the trees as you make your way forward. Not far along the way should be an elevated platform.

Use Ascend from underneath the platform to reach the top, where you can find two spiked balls. You can attach one ball to each of the Sticks that you acquired previously – making a short and a long mace.

Using the longer weapon/mace that you have to attack the Constructs on the ground. This won’t be easy because the Constructs are difficult enemies to defeat, given they have a longer range of attacks.

You won’t have any shields either, so it would be best to always keep on your toes and be ready for dodging an attack. The high attack range that you get from the longer mace will definitely help you out though.

Once the Constructs at the ground are defeated, it’s time to focus your attention on the ones on the elevated platform at the center of the arena.

Since you do not have any wooden platforms on you, there doesn’t seem to be a way to reach them. The most obvious way would be to attack them with arrows, but you probably won’t have enough to get all of them.

This is where the Ice Fruits you picked way back come into play. Equip the Ice Fruits on your bow and fire them at the base of the platform to make an ice-landing platform.

Next, jump onto that platform and look up, using Ascend to reach the top. Once at the top, fight the three Constructs using the same strategy you used to get rid of them previously.

These ones use bows as their main weapons, so shouldn’t be that hard to beat up close. You can attack them a few times to make them fall off the platform and into the water – which finishes them off.

Once you have defeated all of the Constructs in the arena, the door to the room ahead will be unlocked. In this room is a chest that rewards you with a Captain II Reaper (35 Strength), and the altar which gives you a Light of Blessing.