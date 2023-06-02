Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Jochisiu Shrine Walkthrough

The Jochisiu Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the shrines situated in the Necluda region of Hyrule. This shrine is also a hidden shrine similar to the shrines such as Ganos Shrine, and you can only uncover it after completing a shrine quest. Luckily, the quest is not a hard nut to crack, which makes it one of the easiest shrines the game has to offer.

Our guide will help you find and complete the Jochisiu shrine in Zelda TotK to get the reward from Sigil and move further in the game storyline.

Where to find the Jochisiu Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Jochisiu shrine finds home in the West Necluda region, east of Dueling Peaks, near the bank of the Squabble River. The nearest Skyview Tower happens to be the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower. The path to shrine location is quite straightforward, simply head to the coordinates 0931, -1903, 0044 to reach it.

Once you reach this place, there will be a Steward Construct waiting for you at the corner of the building. Go inside and have a chat with him. The Construct informs you that he is the guardian of the sacred shrine of this land, which can be only uncovered by solving a small quest. This is when the Keys Born of Water shrine quest starts.

Keys Born of Water Shrine Quest

In this quest, you need to put three ice slabs accurately in the wall holes that are near Steward’s standing position. Luckily, the source to make ice slabs is not far from here. There are two ways to make these slabs; one is by shooting ice fruit into the water.

The second method is to grab the Zonai Frost Emitter from the adjacent wall’s shelf, take it to the riverbank, and hit it with some weapon to activate it. It will start freezing the water to create an ice slab for you.

Use Link’s Ultrahand ability to grab the first ice slab and flip it vertically such that it can be fixed in the leftmost diamond-shaped hole. Once done, the left wall will go down into the ground. Two more walls to go!

Now repeat the freezing and making the ice cube procedure, but this time, hold the slab near the campfire to make it equal to the size of the corresponding hole. Put this slab in the second hole to make the wall go down into the ground.

Finally, make the 3rd ice slab and keep holding it near the campfire a little longer to shrink its size to a minimum. Now place this into the rightmost remaining wall hole.

Once all the walls disappear into the depths of the ground, a short cutscene occurs, showing the Jochisiu shrine appearing from nowhere. As the shrine quest is completed, you can now use the Ascend ability of Link to reach the upper level.

How to finish Jochisiu Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Examine the shrine so that it allows you to go inside its premises. There is no internal puzzle, as we have already worked really hard to reach this stage. Walk a little further on the platform to spot a treasure chest and loot it to obtain Big Battery.

Finally, make your way to the ending part of the Jochisiu shrine and interact with the green hologram to receive a Light of Blessing.