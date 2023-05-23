Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Jochi-Ihiga Shrine Walkthrough

The Jochi-Ihiga shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a Rauru’s Blessing shrine. Of all shrines in Zelda TotK, this one is a little unique as its puzzle is not in the shrine. This means that the puzzle associated with this shrine is outside the shrine itself. This guide will help you find the Jochi-Ihiga shrine in Zelda TotK and solve the puzzle to get the reward.

Where to find the Jochi-ihiga Shrine in Zelda TotK

The Jochi-Ihiga shrine is in the Akkala Highlands. It is near the Akkala Falls at the coordinates; 3809, 1219 and 0090.

It is on a small island which has no land access. Reaching this shrine is the puzzle itself.

How to reach the Jochi-Ihiga Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To reach the Jochi-Ihiga Shrine, you need to start from Tarrey Town. Go towards the Cable car operator NPC named Hagie. He will have a big green crystal next to him. Talk to him and select the option inquiring about the crystal.

He will offer to sell it to you for 100 rupees. Turn down his offer. He will ask you for 80 rupees this time. Turn him down again. This will start your quest for the Jochi-Ihiga shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, named “Rock for Sale“. Hagie’s wife will appear and ask for 50 rupees. Buy the crystal. This will complete your quest.

Go to the cable car. Attach the crystal to the cable car using Ultrahand; otherwise, it will fall off. Activate the cable car and head to the Hudson Construction Site. Here, you can find the necessary materials to build vehicles (if you are not good at handling vehicles, a nearby Depot has a Steering Stick for sale).

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Build a fan-boat by taking a piece of wood and attaching a fan to its back. Attach the stone to the raft and put it in the water using Ultrahand. Follow the green laser emitted by the crystal. This will take you directly toward the shrine in Zelda TotK.

Unlock the shrine by offering the crystal to it, and a reward chest containing a Diamond will be waiting for you. Continue to the final altar and interact with it to get the Light of Blessing in Tears of the Kingdom.