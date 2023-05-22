Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Jogou Shrine Walkthrough

Even after long hours of playing Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom you still feel like you have even scratched the surface. It was time not just to scratch the surface but get underneath it as well because this walkthrough for the Jogou Shrine is going to take us underground where we will be able to another name to the list of all shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Jogou Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Jogou Shrine is located inside the Lanayru Road East Cave in Tears of the Kingdom which is beneath the Lanayru Road East.

Since the Shrine is underground, you will have to find an entrance to the cave. Luckily for you, the cave has two entrances and we are going to take the easier route.

Before doing that here are the exact coordinates of the Jogou Shrine: 3346, -1188, 0057.

How to complete the Jogou Shrine in Zelda: TotK

This Jogou Shrine has no puzzles inside to complete. You only need to find a way to get to its location in Tears of the Kingdom.

You can start near the edge of the cliff across from the Lanayru Bluff (marked on the map).

From there you can drop down into the river near the Lanayru Road East cave’s entrance. Swim towards the shore and you will be presented with two path options. Take the right one if you want to avoid the monster.

Afterward, there is a slight drop, and going forward a little bit will take you to the main part of the cave. You will see a giant rock in the middle of a water body. There will also be a couple of enemies there, you can take them down quite easily.

Take a lap around the rock and you will see that there is a spot in the rock where the wall is different and can be destroyed. Use Bow and Arrow and fuze your arrow with an explosive such as a Bomb Flower. Shoot the arrow and the entrance to the Shrine will be revealed.

Swim across and you will be able to enter Jogou Shrine. Inside you will find a chest with Hearty Elixr and this is how you can unlock the Jogou Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.