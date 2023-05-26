Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Ga-Ahisas Shrine Walkthrough

In Zelda: TotK, all shrines that players visit in the Hyrule Sky have two aspects to their puzzle solutions. Some shrines are easy to locate but difficult to complete, while others put you in trouble just to find or open them. Ga-ahisas shrine in Zelda’s Tears of the Kingdom belongs to the trouble finding shrines group. In this guide, we shall help you make Ga-ahisas appear and receive the final reward.

Where to find the Ga-ahisas Shrine in Zelda: TotK

You can approach the shrine island by going to the Tabantha Sky Archipelago. Go to the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower, take a high flight from there, and keep gliding to the north.

Your first stop will be a small island with a tower. Pick a rocket from the right rock platform and attach it to the left platform facing the giant rock ball, Starview Island where the Mayasiar shrine is located. Ride the flying vehicle to the ball, and land on its surface. Run down to the other edge and jump to glide forward to the Tabantha sky archipelago in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Land on the island with a stone launcher and launch toward the upper island. Finally, make your way to the shrine in the middle of the Island and examine the familiar hologram.

Shrine Coordinates: -3596, 0961, 1713.

How to open the Ga-ahisas Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Despite interacting with the green hologram, you will see no sign of a shrine around you. Here you will get a quest you must complete to make it appear. As the shrine quest on Lightcast Island initiates, make your way to the shining cave.

You will take out some enemies and solve the puzzle to turn the yellow shield green in Zelda TotK. Doing so will complete the quest, and the way to the Ga-ahisas shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will open. Drop down the stairs.

Keep walking until you reach the shrine room on your left. Go inside and interact with Sigil to receive the final reward, i.e., Light of Blessing.