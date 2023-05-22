Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Ekochiu Shrine Walkthrough

The Ekochiu Shrine is another one of the 152 Shrines where you get to use more of your Recall ability in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Completing Shrines unlocks a fast-travel point for you which is going to save you a lot of time when considering the scale of Tears of the Kingdom. Hence, you can never have enough Shrines on your map.

Here is how you can add another Shrine to your list by completing the Ekochiu Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Ekochiu Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Ekochiu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found in the Hyrule Field Region. You will easily be able to spot the shrine enveloped between Military Training Camp and Pico Pond.

If you are following the path alongside Pico Pond, the path will split into two around the area near the shrine, but you have to keep going straight to reach the Ekochiu Shrine.

The exact coordinates of the Ekochiu Shrine are as follows: 1059, 1276, 0045

How to solve the Ekochiu Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

The Ekochiu Shrine requires a bit of thinking and Link’s Recall Ability to solve in Tears of the Kingdom.

The puzzle for the Ekochiu Shrine is also called Rise and Fall. When you first enter the shrine, you will see a glowing yellow trigger on the ground. Standing on top of it will send the block in front of it to the other side over the railing.

After hitting the wall on the other side, the block will come back. You can stand on top of the block and use Recall. The box will trace back its previous path and you will be able to cross the gap.

Once you are on the other side, go up the stairs and another block will fall into the steam of water. Use Ultrahand to pull it towards yourself.

Then quickly climb on the box and jump towards the right side ledge. There you will have a chest inside of which will be a Zonite Shield.

Now get back on the box and use Recall to send the box back to its original position while you ride on it.

In the next room, drop down on the lower level and pick up the box in the back right corner of the room. Place the box on top of an elevated platform near the railing.

Use the ladder behind you to get back to the upper level. Now pick up the box you used in the previous room and hold it high in the air above the glowing yellow trigger near the edge on the upper level.

Once the box is high enough, drop it and it will shoot the box you placed on the elevated platform on the lower level, high in the air. Once the box comes back down, simply go down, stand on the box, and use Recall.

The box will rise once again and you can jump once it reaches Apex. Glide towards the path in front of you. Through the door, there will be the room to unlock the Shrine and be done with the job.