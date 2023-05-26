Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Josiu Shrine Walkthrough

Josiu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the Sky region shrines you can open by finding the green crystal. Finding the crystal is a quest that solves the shrine in Zelda TotK. But the quest is not a problem when you know where to find it.

You don’t have to worry; we covered all shrine locations in Zelda TotK, including the Josiu shrine. Follow this guide to find and complete the Josiu shrine easily.

Where to find the Josiu Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Josiu Shrine is found in the Sky region in Zelda: TotK. You find the shrine on an Island in the North Neclude Sky Archipelago. The island can be located directly east of the Giant Sky Island. The location of this island is above the Kakariko Village in Hyrule. The exact coordinates are 1759, -1208, and 0924.

You must launch using the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower to reach the shrine. Once you can control Link again, you can easily glide to the island where the Shrine is located.

How to open Josiu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

When you interact with the shrine entrance, a message tells Link to “Seek the crystal connected to the beam” to open the entrance to the shrine. The beam is visible, and players can follow it to get to the crystal.

After you get the message to get the crystal, you will begin The North Necluda Sky Crystal Shrine Quest in Zelda TotK. Solving this quest will get you crystal; you must take it back to the shrine entrance. Once you do so, the crystal turns into a large rock and sits at the shrine entrance, with a portal allowing you to enter the shrine.

This will also mark the end of The North Necluda Sky Crystal shrine quest. Enter the shrine, and the only chest of the Josiu shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will be directly in front. Open the chest and head to the final Altar to finish the shrine.