Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Apogek Shrine Walkthrough

Apogek Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is in the Lanaryu Great Spring region. Like almost all shrines in the game, this one has a challenge for you. The only difference you will feel is its challenge is a bit tough.

But you don’t have to worry; we will help you find the shrine location in Zelda TotK and solve the puzzle to get the reward.

Where to find the Apogek Shrine in Zelda: TotK

This shrine is located way out east in the Lanaryu Great Spring Region. Its coordinates are 3887, -0217, and 0164.

This shrine’s entrance is a bit hidden. If you’re having difficulty finding this shrine, go to the Ja’Abu Ridge and look under the big stone platform.

How to solve the Apogek Shrine puzzle in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Apogek Shrine contains a puzzle known as the “Wings on the Wind.” The Apogek Shrine puzzle solution is a bit tricky. There are no given hints. You have to complete this puzzle on your own. Luckily for you, we have the solution to this puzzle:

When you enter the shrine, you find three platforms. The one you’re currently standing on, one to the left and one to the right. You will find the Zonai Glider on the left side platform.

Use Ultrahand in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to grab it and put it on the rails on your platform (place it a bit to the back so it doesn’t slide off just yet).

Now you must take the Energy Ball and attach it to the Glider. Make sure to use Untrahand so it doesn’t fall. Now glide towards the Lower platform using the Zonai Glider. Unmount the Glider and detach the Energy Ball from the glider. Put it in the hole in the ground.

This will give energy to the gate in Apogek shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and open it up.

Four fans will be before you, two workings and two stopped. Hop on the Running fans and open Link’s glider to reach the above platform.

Now, using Ultrahand, pick up a running fan and place it next to the stair that contains the chest. This chest will give you the Mighty Zonaite Spear in Zelda TotK.

The rails in front of you will spawn a Zonai Glider occasionally. Grab a glider. You can be creative, but one fan will get the job done. After putting the fans on the glider, put it back on the rails and glide towards the next platform (don’t forget to turn the fans on).

Approach the altar and interact with it to get Light of Blessing for completing the Apogek shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.