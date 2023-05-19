Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Sikukuu Shrine Walkthrough

The Sikukuu Shrine is one of the 152 Shrine locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Sikukuu Shrine will present you with a Spinning Gear puzzle that also allows you to grab the Zonaite longsword along the way.

So here is how to find and solve the Sikukuu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Sikukuu Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Coordinates: 0715, 2587, 0228

You can attempt Sikukuu Shrine by heading to the Central Hyrule region of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The shrine will be found within the Eldin Mountains at the coordinates mentioned above.

To get there you’ll need to bypass the Great Hyrule Forest and head north. You’ll eventually reach the Typhlo Ruins while heading there, as you find them look southeast to see the Sikukuu Shrine.

How to solve the Sikukuu Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

Once you are inside the Sikukuu Shrine continue straight to come across a gear rotating in the clockwise direction. If you look up to the left of this gear you’ll see an opening through which small bearing balls are falling down on the gear.

The gear is guiding them in the rotation that it is spinning towards. Approach the gear and use your Recall ability to make the gear spin in the anticlockwise direction. Now the balls will be guided in the opposite direction.

This will cause the ball to fall onto the slot on the floor to the right. The ball will spin a bit in the slot before finally settling in the slot. This will open the door below the gear and allow you to continue on to the next section.

Once you go through the door, you’ll enter a new room. This time you’ll find two smaller gears to the right and a larger gear to the left. You’ll also see that the bottom small gear has a rotating lever.

You can approach this gear and activate your Ultrahand ability to rotate. Turn it in the anticlockwise direction for a few rotations. Look to the large gear to your left and hop onto one of its crooks on the right.

Now use your Recall ability whilst on top to make the gear spin in the opposite direction, which will drop you below to a brand-new section.

Once you drop below, you’ll find yourself in a small, narrow room with a chest inside. You can open it to obtain the Zonaite Longsword.

After you have the sword, you can exit the room by using your Ascend ability. Look up to the roof of the room and press A to send you up. You’ll have to aim slightly off of the patterned opening to use it.

Once you ascend back to the room with the three gears, use your Ultrahand ability once more to spin the lever on the smaller gear, this time in the clockwise direction, for a few rotations.

Now, jump back onto one of the crooks of the larger gear and use your Recall ability to rotate it in the opposite direction allowing you to rise up and jump onto the raised section of the room.

You can now approach and interact with the Sikukuu Shrine Sigil to obtain the Light of Blessing and complete this shrine puzzle.