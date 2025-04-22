How To Find And Complete Ishodag Shrine In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Ishodag Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is all about manipulating wind currents and zonai fan devices in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As an early-game shrine, it also serves as a tutorial for newcomers to understand the mechanics of Ultrahand and Ascend abilities.

In this guide, we will help you find this shrine and how you can complete it in virtually no time.

Ishodag Shrine Location

Ishodag Shrine can be found in the northeastern region of Hyrule Field. It is directly northwest of the Lookout Landing and north of Mount Gustaf. It is right next to the Hebra region border, and its exact coordinates are (-0880, 0421, 0049).

This shrine can be accessed fairly early in the game.

Ishodag Shrine Walkthrough

The puzzle offered by the Ishodag shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is called The Windy Device. The solution is in the puzzle’s name. All you must do is use the Zonai Fan device throughout the shrine to reach the end goal.

Pick up the fan device with Ultrahand and place it on the floor near the platform. Hit the device to activate it. Jump and use your Paraglider to reach the platform above.

For the next step, pick up another zonai fan and attach it to the one side of the plank in such a manner that the fan is facing outward. Now, pick up the plank with the fan and place it on the water, with the fan facing you.

Climb on the plank and hit the fan. The fan-boat will activate and take you across the small pond. On the next platform, pick up another zonai fan and turn right. You will notice a broken bridge.

Attach the fan to the corner of the bridge and hit it. This will make the bridge stand in the correct position. Use the Ascend ability to climb the bridge and open the treasure chest to collect an Opal.

Get down and remove the fan from the bridge. Attach both fans in the area to the base of the lift. Make sure that both fans point downward so that the lift can go upward.

Climb on the lift and hit the fans to activate them. This will take you to the top of the Ishodag shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Interact with the sigil near Rauru’s Altar to solve the puzzle and receive a Light of Blessing as a reward.