Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Gatakis Shrine Walkthrough

There are a total of 152 Shrine locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, each of which poses a unique challenge for you to tackle in the quest for some substantial rewards.

The Gatakis Shrine found in the heart of the Rito Village is one of the easier ones that you can solve which will test the extent of the paragliding skills you have picked up in your Zelda: TotK journey so far.

Here is a solution for the Ride the Winds puzzle at the Gatakis Shrine in Zelda TotK.

Where to find the Gatakis Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Coordinates: -3642, 1798, 0168

The Gatakis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is located in the heart of the Rito Village within the Hebra Region in Zelda: TotK. You can head over to the Rito Village, approaching it from its eastern entrance.

As you continue inside the village you’ll find the Lucky Clover Gazette. Search for a downed bridge here as you will also find can create a wind tunnel close by.

As you toss a Hylian Pinecone on a campfire you find here, you’ll be able to accomplish this. You can then use this wind tunnel to launch you into the from where you can glide your paraglider over to the coordinates -3642, 1798, 0168 to find the shrine entrance.

If you are unable to find Hylian Pinecones to create the wind tunnel you can search the forest area in Hyrule main to do so. Since the hostile trees have a chance to drop them you should find a few.

How to solve Gatakis Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

As the name suggests Ride the Winds, this Gatakis Shrine puzzle solution will depend upon your paraglider maneuvering abilities.

Upon your entrance inside the Gatakis Shrine, you’ll come out on a higher platform from where you can simply paraglide over to the next lower platform.

The next section will be for you right, this time your glide path will be restricted by a series of lasers. Hug the right side of the sections to safely make it through and then land on the platform on your left.

This next section will have a wind tunnel for you to go through. You must slowly descend your way down through the gap in the rotating piece, whilst gliding.

You shouldn’t just land yet but continue onward, smashing through the ice to continue to the next section. If you do for some reason lose momentum or lose stamina and have to land, then use arrows to clear through it.

There is another wind tunnel below this ice, you can use it to help your descent to the next lower section. You’ll find yourself in a large room with a Solider Construct sitting on a platform.

You can land on that platform and take it out before collecting the contents of the chest found on the very same platform. You’ll receive the Strong Construct Bow from the chest.

Now face the wind tunnel once more whilst on the ledge and look to your left. You’ll find two more platforms on different levels from each other. In the middle of both of them, you’ll also find an opening.

Now, you can choose to either land on both platforms and take out the Solider Constructs for drop reward chances. You can also avoid them and glide your way through the tunnel.

As you go through the tunnel you‘ll emerge to another room where you can land onto another platform.

Go and interact with the shrine to obtain the Light of Blessing to complete the Gatakis Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

