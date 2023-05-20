Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Yomizuk Shrine Walkthrough

The Yomizuk Shrine can be discovered while you complete a certain side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The name of this particular quest is True Treasure and once you complete it you will end up near this shrine. However, it is not compulsory to follow up on this side quest as you can choose to simply swim over to find the Yomizuk Shrine as well.

As usual, you should spend some time finding all these shrines as well because you can earn good rewards from them. Furthermore, once you complete the puzzles at these shrines you can unlock them, and they can function as fast travel points on your map as well in Totk.

That being said if chose to proceed with this quest then you will have to complete the side quest by interacting with two NPC characters. After which you will finally reach the Yomizuk Shrine.

Where to find the Yomizuk Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Yomizuk Shrine is located north of the Tarm Point Cave in Tears of the Kingdom. Either that or make your way south from the Lodrum Headland to coordinates 4413, -0614, 0034 to come across the Shrine’s location.

How to complete the Yomizuk Shrine in Zelda: TotK

So after reaching the Tarm Point Cave, you will find an NPC character by the name of “Sasan”. He will be standing next to a raft with a big sail and will look quite troubled.

Keep in mind that this side quest is optional so you can leave him be and swim across to reach the shrine entrance at the end.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

However, if you do decide to follow up this side quest then you approach Susan. After interacting with him you will learn that his companion swam to the other side, and he was left behind.

So you can help him by using Link’s Ultrahand ability to place his raft on the water. Then maneuver the raft through the water levels and keep the boat moving to reach the end.

On the left side, you will see his little Zora companion on the right. The quest will be marked complete, you will receive Opal as a reward, and you can gain access to the Yomizuk shrine as well.

The Yomizuk Shrine will present no puzzle as the only challenge you will face will be reaching this shrine itself in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Inside the Yomizuk shrine, there will be just one large pathway that will be connected through some stairs as well.

After you go up the stairs you will come across a treasure chest in Totk. Once you open this chest you will be rewarded with Diamond. This item will be added to your inventory, and you can proceed forward toward the green altar at the end of this pathway.

Now, all you need to do is complete the Yomizuk Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom by receiving the Light of Blessing from the altar.