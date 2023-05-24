Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Ishokin Shrine Walkthrough

Ishokin Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the 152 shrines over Hyrule and Sky Island. All shrine locations in Zelda: TotK are either too scattered or need a side quest, sometimes a main quest, to be unlocked. Ishokin Shrine is a blessing shrine, and it does not have any complex puzzles to solve.

But still, there is a quest for you to complete if you want to enter this shrine. To help you out, we will complete details about the location of Ishokin Shrine and how to complete it.

Where to find the Ishokin Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Ishokin Shrine is in the Faron Region of Hyrule, South of Hylia Island and West of Papetto Grove. When you reach there, the shrine will have an activation sign. But as soon as you activate the shrine, it will ask you to return its crystal.

The Ishokin Shrine will guide you to the crystal with a green light that will take you to a campfire. You will notice an NPC named Baddek, who will be standing in front of the crystal. He wants you to find him a Giant White Stallion if you want the Shrine Crystal in Zelda: TotK.

The side quest “Ride The Giant Horse” requires you to travel to Lake of The Horse God and bring the Giant Horse to Baddek after taming it. You have to complete this quest to take the crystal from him. One more thing to note here is don’t use Ultrahand on the Crystal, as it will make Baddek angry.

Once you find and tame the horse, take it back to Baddek and get the Ishokin Shrine crystal in Zelda TotK Now, you can either pick up the stone using Ultrahand or go closer to the stone and press A to pick it up manually.

Take the stone to the shrine and make contact with the glowing green dot. This will reveal the Ishokin Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom; now, you can enter it.

How to complete the Ishokin Shrine in Zelda TotK

As mentioned above, the Ishokin Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom is a blessing shrine with no puzzle. Just walk straight to the chest and claim Topaz and afterward, claim the Light of Blessing, and Ishokin Shrine in Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom will be completed.