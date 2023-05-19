Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Ijo-o Shrine Walkthrough

Shrines are a big part of Zelda and they serve a multitude of purposes. They can be used to fast travel from one part of the map to the other. If we look at all Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we will see that almost every part of the map has multiple shrines, making traveling easy.

On top of that, they make up for a good side mission and loot. Of the 154 shrines in Zelda: TotK, Ijo-o Shrine is one of them and in this guide, we are going to learn everything there is to learn about it.

Where to find the Ijo-o Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Ijo-o Shrine, also known as the More Than Defense Shrine, can be found in the Hebra Sky Region at the following coordinates: -3862, 2679, 0702 in Tears of the Kingdom.

Although there are several ways to get to this shrine on an island in the sky, the easiest is using the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower. Once you have unlocked the tower, details given in our tower guide, you can use the tower to launch yourself into the sky.

Once you are in the air, you will see a glow towards the west. The light in the distance is Ijo-o Shrine. You will not be able to glide that far so you will have to land at the nearest floating platform with balloons on it.

Land on the tiny island with several balloons parked. Hit any one of the balloons and it will start floating up. You can grab onto it. Once it reaches the maximum height, you can jump and then use your paraglider to glide toward the Shrine.

There are good chances that you will not make it to the land, instead, you will barely make it but you will be close enough to get a hold of the rock on the side of the sky island.

From there you can just climb up and there you have it folks, you have reached the Ijo-o Shrine. Below is another markup of the location of the Ijo-o Shrine.

How to solve the Ijo-o Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

The Ijo-o Shrine is one of the easier ones to solve in Tears of the Kingdom and doesn’t require much in terms of preparation. If you have a decent arsenal of weapons and supplies, you will breeze through it.

Once you enter the shrine, towards your right, will be fire breathing robot with a shield. The robot only becomes hostile when you come within a certain range of it. Taking it down will be a walk in the park.

Take out your heaviest weapon, dodge the fire, and the moment it brings its shield to the side, attack it. The robot will be turned into pieces even if a few of the hits land properly. The robot will drop a wooden stick, Flame-Emitter shield, Soldier Construct Horn, and a Zonai Charge.

Once you are done with the fight, go towards the right and in the corner, you will find a flamer emitter. You can use Ultra Hand to pick it up and place it in front of the solid ice blocking the entrance to the next room. The blocked entrance will be directly in front of the door, you entered the shrine through.

Once you have placed it down, you can hit it with any weapon and the flames will start coming out, melting the ice. Make sure to turn it off before moving forward to save some battery.

In the next room, towards your left, will be another Fire Breathing Robot. The methodology to take it down will remain the same. This time the robot will drop a Rusty Broadsword, Soldier Construct Horn, Zonai Charge, and a Stone Slab Shield.

Now towards the right of the room will be another giant piece of ice. You can use the flame emitter from the previous room to melt the ice and inside will be a chest. It will give you 5 arrows.

Once you have looted the chest, go to the back corner towards the left of the room, where you first found the robot, you will see a giant stone slab on the ground. You can pick it up and use it to shield yourself from the shooting flames in front of the door you entered from.

Go forward and then to the right. You will reach another room. Go down the slope and you will see another robot ready to throw hands with you. You can take it down quite easily as well.

You will now see that the room is filled with rockets and there is a humongous wall towards the right of the room. What you have to do is to get to the other side of the wall. You can use the Stone Slab, you used to protect yourself from the flames.

Place it flat on the ground against the wall you want to get over. Now pick up two rockets and attach them to both sides of the slab. Stand on top of it and hit the rocket with your weapon and you will be launched into the sky.

Time it perfectly to jump off the slab before it hits the ceiling and you will be able to glide to the other side.

There you will be able to activate the shrine and get yourself a Light of Blessing. This is how you can solve the Ijo-o Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.