Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Jikais Shrine Walkthrough

The Jikais Shrine is one of the rather easier Shrines to complete in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It too requires you to solve a puzzle like the other Shrine locations but its puzzle is pretty straightforward.

All you will need to do is use your Ascend ability to complete the Jikais Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Jikais Shrine in Zelda: TkoK

Coordinates: 4265, -1677, 0181

The Jikais Shrine is found close to Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower and is a part of the Jailbreak Trial in Tears of the Kingdom.

It is located near the Afromsia Coast. Simply glide your way south from the Skyview Tower to reach the Shrine location.

How to solve the Jikais Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

There are going to be several blocks on the wall when you first enter the Jikais Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom. You have to use these blocks to solve the puzzle. Here is how.

Puzzle 1

Using your Ultrahand ability, you must move the first Block on the right and position it halfway atop the block on the left.

Now, using your Ascend ability, make your way through the attached block and onto the block on the left wall.

Use Ultrahand again to shift the block above the one you are standing on and using Ascend, go through it to reach the top level of the area.

Puzzle 2

Go to the right side of the upper floor and head up to the platform above to loot the chest containing 1x Magic Staff.

Glide your way to the platform below and use Ultrahand to position the board horizontally on the floor. Use Ascend to go through the blocks above till you reach the inside of a cell.

Puzzle 3

Use Ultrahand to pick the board and place it in an inclined position on the cell. Use it to escape the cell and reach the Shrine on the left to complete the Jikais Shrine puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.