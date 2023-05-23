Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Teniten Shrine Walkthrough

The Teniten Shrine is one of the Training Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, meaning that it has no puzzle to solve. All you have to do to complete this Shrine is beat the Constructs.

For your efforts, you will be rewarded with the Zonaite Spear and the Light of Blessing. If you have found this Shrine in the game, here is how you can unlock the Teniten Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Teniten Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Teniten Shrine can be found at coordinates -0073, -1115, and 0021 in Hyrule Field in Tears of the Kingdom. The Lookout Landing Skyview Tower and the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower can also be found nearby if you are interested in knowing about surrounding landmarks.

From the Lookout Landing, you can head left and move towards the Ranch Ruins and later reach Whistling Hill. At the point where the road splits, take the right one, and the before the next intersection, the Shrine will be to your right.

From the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower, head east on the road, and from the intersection move straight. As the road turns south, the Shrine will be to your left.

How to complete the Teniten Shrine in Zelda: TotK

There are two parts to completing the Teniten Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom. You will find a Zonai Construct on a raised platform upon entering the Shrine which will activate when you come near.

Part 1

The Construct will stand in one place, and you will be instructed to throw a weapon at it from an adequate distance.

When you throw a melee weapon at the Construct, if the weapon hits the construct, it will be destroyed. This is why when you entered, there will be 4 Rusty Halberds to your left.

You will also need to dodge the attacks from the Construct but if you are quick enough, this is not a problem.

Part 2

When you hit the construct, the next part will commence. Now the construct will try to hit you as well as move from one side to the other.

The platform is also designed with raised corners which makes it hard to hit the Construct.

Above all this, you will note that the weapon takes some time to reach and hit your target. So, now you will need to aim your target more carefully.

Now, the Construct stops for a moment and then moves back. This is the best window to hit it.

You can use the Halberds which have the added benefit of moving straight rather than sideways which your weapons do.

You can get near the opposite side of the platform and hit the Construct because you will get a bigger window in doing this.

Now when the Construct Dies in the second part, the door in the back of the hall will open. Through the door is a chest that has the Zonaite Spear in it. Next, examine the Shrine to get the Light of Blessing which increases either health or Stamina.