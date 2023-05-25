Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Pupunke Shrine Walkthrough

The Pupunke shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is among all shrine locations on the map of Hyrule. This shrine is under the Rauru’s Blessing category, meaning there is no puzzle inside the shrine, but reaching the shrine is the actual puzzle itself.

You do not need to worry, as we are here to help you find the crystal and reach the Pupunke shrine in Zelda TotK.

Where to find the Pupunke Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Pupunke Shrine is near the Korok Forest in the Great Hyrule Forest region. This Shrine is present near the northwestern corner of the Korok Forest.

It can be located at the following coordinates; 0605, 2226, and 0163.

How to reach the Pupunke Shrine in Zelda: TotK

You must complete the “A Pretty Stone and Five Golden Apples” quest to unlock this shrine. To start this quest, you must talk to a Korok named Damia. This Korok is near the entrance of the Deku Tree. You can also follow these coordinates; 0563, 2160, and 0159.

Ask this Korok for the stone. Damia will offer to trade it to you for five golden apples in Zelda TotK. She will also tell you where to find them in the Mido Swamp. You can trade five golden apples for the stone if you have five golden apples in your inventory.

If not, then head to the location and retrieve them. Damia will point in the direction of a path that is covered with thick fog. There are random monster spawns everywhere, so you’re alone from here. One way of avoiding these fights is to go to a tall tree.

Climb it and glide your way to the location. This location is north of the Mido Swamp, where you’ll find two trees with golden apples.

Collect the apples and fast-travel to the Musanokir Shrine in Zelda TotK to avoid monsters. Follow the path lined with glowing plants that look like peas ins their pods. This path will lead you to Damia. Trade the apples for the crystal.

Your quest will be completed, and the crystal will emit a green laser in TotK. Carry the stone to the laser’s location. It will lead you to the Pupunke shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Offer the crystal to the shrine, and the shrine will become unlocked.

Enter the shrine to find the reward chest containing a Mighty Zonaite Sword. Continue and examine the final altar to receive the Light of Blessing crystal.